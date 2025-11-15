If Hogs top LSU, should Petrino remain coach next season?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nothing has changed since Monday, when Arkansas' Bobby Petrino was asked his biggest challenge as an interim coach.
The Razorbacks have still lost seven straight games, four since Petrino took the reins from ousted head Hog Sam Pittman.
To the players' credit, and let's give a lot to Petrino also, the Hogs have fought their tails off each and every week since behing humiliated in a 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame.
That was the final straw for the folks who control the purse strings and make decisions on firing and hiring coaches.
Pittman was out. Petrino was in, to much fanfare, of course, since he was Arkansas' coach from 2008-11.
Petrino was unceremoniously ushered out of Fayetteville back in 2011, seemingly forever, after an infamous motorcycle accident that led to a national scandal that included deception of his boss
Has Petrino wasted his second chance with the Hogs?
But Pittman, anxious to make the Hogs a winner again, hired Petrino — the noted quarterback whisperer and play-caller — to jump start Arkansas' offense.
That's worked as Petrino's play calling and senior quarterback Taylen Green's dual-threat abilities have the Hogs ranked eighth in the country in total offense at 484.4 yards per game.
Green fuels the attack and is No. 1 in the country in total offense with 335.7 yards per game.
That also translates to points as Arkansas is 21st in scoring offense with 35.4 points per contest. All fine and good, but the defense has been porous and mistakes have frittered away several likely wins.
So, is the 0-4 record since Petrino took over his fault, or was he made captain of a sinking ship with no chance to guide it safely to port?
Either way, that brings us back to that question for Petrino at his Monday press conference, the only time Arkansas' coach speaks to the media — except after each loss.
Petrino preaching togetherness and providing motivation
So, what’s the biggest challenge being an interim coach, Petrino was asked.
"That’s a good question.," Petrino said. "Not a bad question. I think the biggest challenge is just to keep the players motivated and keep them working together. Keep them trying to individually prepare to get better. Be good teammates. Make sure they take care of their teammates. Have a great attitude in the locker room."
That becomes virtually impossible with some losing teams, even those which haven't suffered seven straight losses like these Hogs. Even in the season's fifth game, with Razorback Stadium packed and much to play for in the season, the Hogs' effort was abysmal.
"I think it’s a challenge sometimes, when you get beat, to come to work with a smile on your face and attack the day," Petrino said. "That’s kind of what we’ve been focused on is to make sure when we come in the building, we’re enjoying what we do."
He reminds the Hogs, who are mostly 18 to 23 years old, of the blessing they have as talented athletes recruited by an SEC school.
Not only do they get a free education, but pay nothing for lodging or food, have luxurious state-of-the-art facilities and training equipment, plus all kinds of shoes and clothing that cost them zero.
Then, of course, there are tens of millions of NIL dollars spread around the locker room. Money doesn't buy wins, but it should guarantee effort.
Extra effort doesn't always produce wins, either, but here's an example of never giving up on a play, courtesy of Hogs receiver and premier punt returner Joe Adams. Seven Tennessee players thought they had a chance to tackle him.
Adams played for Petrino from 2008-11 and scored 24 touchdowns over the course of four seasons in Fayetteville. That includes 17 TD passes, two runs, and five punt returns, among them the video above, one of four punts Adams took to the house in '11.
Effort, attitude and gratitude. That's what Petrino's preaching.
"We’re very, very fortunate that we’re athletes in Division I football," said Petrino, speaking for his players. "Let’s come in and get better each day while we’re in the building."
Hogs working to salvage pride in final games
Petrino contends there continues to be solid leadership among the veteran players.
"I always felt like, as a coach, one of the most important things is leadership from within the team," Petrino said. "We’ve got good kids that are leading and want to finish strong. Win some games, so they continue to work hard, they continue to get the younger guys to help out.
"Our attitudes have been good. I think our assistant coaches have done a good job of understanding we’re working hard to get these guys better and preparing them for the game and keeping good attitudes in the building."
Still, a 2-7 record and 0-5 in the SEC makes it tough. LSU, which also canned its coach, is 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC with three straight losses. Meanwhile, the Hogs are last in the SEC, the only program without a conference victory.
They were a 5.5-point underdog Friday to the Bayou Bengals, a tribute to Arkansas almost always keeping the game close, but never winning.
Of those seven consecutive setbacks, six were by a total of just 25 points. With Petrino calling the shots, the Hogs have lost four games by a combined 18 points, although have never threatened to pull one out late.
Pittman or Petrino, it didn't matter. Big question is whether the University of Arkansas brass would give Petrino five more seasons — OK, make it three — to turn the program around.
If they don't land one of their top three realistic choices, they may have to get rid of that interim title and put Petrino in charge again.
When it's time to fire him, the hope is schools like LSU, Florida, Auburn, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Penn State won't be looking for a head coach like they are now.