Inside Ryan Silverfield's 'ALL IN' Philosophy At Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every coach has a slogan, and Ryan Silverfield has something he hopes becomes much more than that.

"ALL IN" has followed the first-year Arkansas coach from Memphis to Fayetteville, but he insists it isn't a marketing phrase, locker room gimmick, or something to slap on the front of a shirt.

It's the foundation he wants to build the Razorbacks' football program around.

In an era where every quote becomes a headline and repeated phrases are scrutinized on social media, Silverfield understands why some fans roll their eyes at coach speak. That's one reason he insists "ALL IN" isn't just another phrase.

Wall art that displays "ALL IN" inside Razorbacks football facility | Hogs Plus

Instead, he wants "ALL IN" reflected in the way everyone around the program, from coaches and support staff to players and administrators, approaches each day.

It's an acronym made up of the foundational resolutions of what he built his Memphis program on after taking over for Mike Norvell, who left for Florida State in 2020.

• A - Attitude: Bringing a positive, personal mindset and strong daily approach to football activities.

• L - Little Things: Holding players strictly accountable for all the minor details throughout a day.

• L - Love: Deeply caring for and serving teammates, coaches to help them reach their goals.

• I - Intelligence: Striving for academic excellence, high graduation rates, and knowing the playbook.

• N - Now: Doing everything with an extreme sense of urgency to ensure long-term program success.

"The reality of it is, I came up with it when I was conducting my press conference at the University of Memphis," Silverfield tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "I was just hired as the head, and man, that just came right off the tongue and I bought into it, and it's been good, better, and different. It worked well there. It's kind of who we are, what we're all about."

Silverfield wants to curate the same type of culture at Arkansas, a program that once fielded a team that reached unmatched levels of success under former coaches Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield leads Day 1 of offseason workouts for the first time ever with the Razorbacks. | Razorback Communications

Arkansas fans have spent more than a decade longing for the type of sustained success the program enjoyed in the SEC from 1998-2011.

It's the longest era of sustained success in the conference that saw the Razorbacks notch a 109-65 overall record, 60-53 (SEC), seven seasons of 9+ wins, three seasons of 10+ victories, three SEC Western Division titles, and a BCS bowl berth.

Coaches often use slogans to establish identity, but those words only matter if players embrace them. If Silverfield's philosophy gives the Razorbacks some sort of mental edge, then it'll be worth it in the end.

Arguably the most revered coach on campus is baseball coach Dave Van Horn, who has the Razorbacks as mainstays on the national scene, prominently displays the phrase "ALL GAS, NO BRAKES" throughout his team's dugout.

"It's not some stupid coach catchphrase," Silverfield said. "In fact, it's about a month after we did it with the Memphis Tigers, and someone told me that the Clemson Tigers use the exact same phrase, 'All In.' It's all over their building."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

In his typical witty style, Silverfield let out a sigh of relief knowing other head coaches have built their programs in similar fashion.

"I said, 'Well, the good news is I'm not creative enough to steal from somebody else.' It just came off the tongue. Now, I found out that Oklahoma does the exact same thing. They've got 'All In', and I'm seeing quite a few other schools that are jumping on this bandwagon or somebody else's."

Ultimately, "ALL IN" only has value if his players embrace what Silverfield is selling.

He has a strong pattern of success as a head or assistant coach with 19 consecutive winning seasons, a 50-25 record at Memphis and is 29-9 since 2023 in what has recently been a highly competitive American Conference.

"Listen, this is kind of a deal of what we're all about," Silverfield said. "The players are bought into it, and it's kind of great. It's not just corny, it's.. it's who we are. It's our DNA. It's the fabric of this program.

"And you know, it's been kind of fun to just see. If players don't buy it, man, we can't.. we don't have any type of [program], but the players are all about it, and you get to see it on day-to-day, that's what it's all about."

Editor's Note: This is the second installment in a series profiling first-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield, his coaching journey and the values he hopes will define the next era of Razorbacks football.



Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.