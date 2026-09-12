5 Questions Razorbacks Must Answer to Pull Off Utah Upset

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas spent all week sifting through the correctables to figure out what can be expected in Week Two at Utah.

There's still a list of unknowns about this Razorbacks team going into a primetime showdown agaisnt the Utes, and those questions might be answered tonight. There is no room for error when it comes to turnovers, penalties and missed opportunities on the road and could prove costly for an Arkansas team looking to pull off its first true road win over a ranked team in a decade.

Here are five questions that will determine whether Arkansas has a chance to leave Salt Lake City with its first major victory of the Ryan Silverfield era on Saturday night.

Here to fight. Here to compete. 🐗 pic.twitter.com/4RWWqv9WcW — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) September 11, 2026

Did Razorbacks Take Care of Controllables?

The biggest question for the Razorbacks this week is if they can take care of the controllables after a disappointing Week One performance. While the Razorbacks still won 31-14 over North Alabama, Arkansas was still forced into three turnovers, including two by quarterback KJ Jackson.

That's something the Razorbacks cannot do Saturday night and still expect to win or even remain competitive through four quarters on the road in a hostile environment.

Other controllables include limiting holding and other pre-snap procedural penalties that can end drives before they even start. Therre were at least three plays of more than 15 yards that were called back for avoidable mistakes.

All offseason, new coach Ryan Silverfield preached about being the most disciplined team in college football, and that'll be something they need to be against Utah if they have any hope of leaving victorious.

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) looks to throw a pass against the Idaho Vandals during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Hogs Stay Disciplined on Defense?

Defensively, the Razorbacks will have to pursue Utah's offense with some caution because quarterback Devon Dampier can be such a weapon in the pass and run game.

Just two years ago at New Mexico, he rushed for more than 1,100 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns in what was one of the more dynamic offenses in the Mountain West Conference. Fast forward to 2026 and Dampier is dialed in as a dual-threat passer who limits mistakes and will make a defense pay for taking bad angles.

Arkansas can't afford to over pursue the RPO, which is the most critical part of the Utes offense. If the Razorbacks can figure out a way to slow down the run game and make them more one dimensional, that will go a long way toward the Razorbacks pulling off a top-25 road upset.

Did the Offensive Line Play to Standard?

While this group was expected to be the strongest part of the roster going into the season, they turned into the weakest link.

Whether it was blocking technique, pad level and lack of execution, Silverfield and his offensive staff ought to be determined to get that turned around quickly or the honeymoon will be over before it even begins in Year One.

Having so many in the veterans in the lineup at four of the five spots, should give the Arkansas coaching staff a feeling that things can get better tonight. Center Caden Kitler and right guard Kobe Branham were a part of an offense last season that paved the way for 193 yards per game on the ground while helping produce a 1,000-yard rusher in Mike Washington.

Add in transfers like a Malachi Breland, who has been in offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's system for three years now, and highly rated portal grab in Bryant Williams out of Louisiana, it seemed like Arkansas had at least one position group figured out.

If the struggles against North Alabama came down to mechanics, that might be fixable within a week. But if this line just isn't up to snuff like most everyone thought, it could be a long trip back from Salt Lake City.

Arkansas Razorbacks nickelback Khmori House celebrates after making tackle of North Alabama quarterback Destin Wade. | Nilsen Roman

Can the Secondary Limit Explosives Plays?

As it was mentioned earlier, the pursuit of the Razorbacks defense will be one of the biggest challenges of the night trying to contain Dampier and backup quarterback Byrd Ficklin. If Arkansas can prevent short veer passes, quick slants and tunnel screens from turning into chunk yardage plays, then slowing Utah's offense by making them one dimensional could pay off.

This will be a major test for Ron Roberts' "Creeper" defense from a schematic standpoint because his linebackers and defensive backs can stand back and play zone while not allowing containment of the quarterback.

If his defense can create pressure and muddy the quarterback's read, he can drop a linebacker or JACK into a passing lane the quarterback who he didn't account for pre-snap

An edge can drop with a linebacker can replacing him. The STAR can sprint his way to the backfield and force a negative play. Roberts has so many different ways to show off an odd front that can bring a fourth rusher from somewhere else while maintaining its zone structure.

It all comes down to his tite front principles that are designed to close gaps and funnel runs toward defenders who have eyes on the football. Keeping everything in front of them will prevent long pass, and even explosive run plays.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall during the second half of the season opener against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Were Wide Receivers Getting Separation?

There was said to be issues with Arkansas receivers getting open in Week One, and there appeared to be some of that. However, when they needed to find ways to get open, it all comes down to Jackson making the right reads to throw his guys open, too.

Utah is going to speed up his decision-making, which means Jackson will need to get the ball out quicker and spend less time holding onto the ball while scanning the field as plays develop. Cramsey's offenses are built for pass catchers win against one-on-one coverage in space with room to work in the open field.

Arkansas needs Jackson to remain confident and sure in his reads while distributing the ball quickly to remain in rhythm throughout the first half in order to give the Razorbacks a chance in the second half.

Whether there's a wheel route wide open down the boundary, or even just a running back or tight end open in the flat for an easy first down, Jackson must take care of business and let his receivers do the rest.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.