Instant takeaways from Arkansas' comeback win over Memphis in last tune-up
Arkansas overcame an early 15-point deficit against the Memphis Tigers to run away with the game, 99-75 in coach John Calipari's return to Memphis, a place that he coached at from 2000-09. Here are four instant takeaways:
Richmond's offseason work pays instant dividends
Billy Richmond, a Memphis native, spoke at length about trying to improve his shooting in the offseason under the tutelage of assistant coaches Chin Coleman and Brad Calipari.
"Getting under my shot with my hands and my feet, just being more on balance with my shot and keeping my elbows tucked in," Richmond said prior to the game. "Just trying to find a rhythm for it and just going every day trying to perfect it."
Richmond made two of his three shots from beyond the arc in his first 17 minutes, the same number of threes that he made in 628 regular season minutes across the 2024-25 season.
The rest of his game didn't miss a beat either, finishing the night with 13 points, two blocks and a steal.
Full court press gives Arkansas early trouble
Calipari wanted the Memphis matchup because of the unique style that the Tigers bring. The Razorbacks struggled with the full court pressure that Memphis brought on every possession.
The Hogs committed eight turnovers in the first 12 minutes as Arkansas found themselves down 29-14 early.
The Razorbacks are able to clean up its act for the rest of the game, only committing six turnovers for the rest of the game and outscored Memphis 20-9 in points off turnovers.
Arkansas found guard Meleek Thomas on a few outlet passes to break the press as the freshman continues to see his high school shooting prowess translate to the college game.
Thomas shot 38.1% during the Overtime Elite regular season in high school has seen good early returns in college, Between the two exhibitions, Thomas is 6-for-13 to start his career from beyond the arc in exhibitions.
Bench depth on full display
Arkansas had almost no bench to speak of in Calipari's first season. Now Calipari overcorrected for the better. The Hogs averaged just 16.67 bench points last year, 277 out of 355 Division I teams last year.
Memphis starters outscored the Hogs 50-48, but Arkansas' three bench players (Richmond, Ewin and Thomas) all hit double figures and out scored Memphis' bench 51-25 despite the Tigers playing 11 players.
Long Extended Runs Hallmark of Calipari Teams:
Fans first got a look at the potential of a Calipari coached team's ability to shut down a team on both ends of the floor to in Arkansas' win over Michigan. The Hogs rode a 57-24 extended run to beat the Wolverines.
Arkansas outscored the Tigers by 30 (65-35) and went from trailing by 15 to build a 15-point lead. Memphis shot under 40 percent for the game after starting 10-for-22 (45%).
Southern awaits Arkansas in the season opener inside Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.