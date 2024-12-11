Arkansas Avoids Epic Collapse, Picks Up Win Over Michigan in New York
NEW YORK CITY — Arkansas dominated the middle 20 minutes of the game over No. 14 Michigan and staved off a fierce comeback to topple the Wolverines, 89-87, inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
“We get down and we never have stopped,” coach John Calipari said on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt postgame. "We lost to two Top 15 teams and you all of a sudden think we stink.”
The Razorbacks had five players in double figures, led by Bronx native Boogie Fland with 20, who grew up about 12 miles away from the arena. He was joined by DJ Wagner (16), Trevon Brazile (15), Adou Thiero (13) and Jonas Aidoo (11).
Arkansas forced 17 turnovers and scored 21 points off of them while using an extended 57-24 run to win the game during the middle portion of the contest, but nearly gave away an 18-point lead in the second half. Michigan had the chance to tie with a two or take a lead with a three with 3.7 seconds left.
Michigan's Roddy Gayle Jr. left the turnaround jumper short on a broken play as the Razorbacks avoided a total collapse.
"They fought and I almost cost them the game," Calipari said. "Hopefully, I’ll help them win more games than I’m going to cause them to lose, but that one, they saved me because I would have been in the throws of ‘what in the world was I thinking?’"
Brazile had an eventful final 30 seconds. With Arkansas up one, he secured a defensive rebound but missed both free throws on the ensuing Michigan foul. He made up for it by blocking 7-foot Vladislav Goldin's shot at the other end of the floor.
He then split the next pair of free throws to allow Michigan to stay within two and use the whole floor, but the Hogs ultimately did not pay for the three key misses at the line down the stretch.
Early in the game, the Michigan front court was too much to handle for Arkansas. The trio of Will Tschetter, Goldin and Danny Wolf got off to a flying start, combining for 44 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Michigan shot out of the blocks with remarkable efficiency in the first half making 11 straight field goals. Tschetter made four straight threes as the Wolverines led by as many as 15, 36-21.
Arkansas got back into the game with some shot making of its own. Fland scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half after starting just 1-for-4 from the field.
The momentum didn't stop for Arkansas after halftime. A 12-0 run out of the break looked to have put the game away as it was the Hogs' turn to catch fire from deep. The Razorbacks made four threes in a row and 5-of-6 to give them its largest lead of the night.
The team finished 9-for-23 (39%) from beyond the arc.
"I feel like it was good just playing in that atmosphere and being down," Wagner said. "[We were] going through adversity. It’s all a learning lesson. Coach says it all the time, we’re nowhere near where we could be, as good as we can be."
Arkansas now plays its yearly game in North Little Rock. Tipoff against Central Arkansas is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC+.