Is Razorbacks' opening best among several across college football this year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2025 college football season hasn’t even reached its halfway point and there are already multiple Power 4 teams looking for a new head coach.
Of course, that list includes Arkansas, who fired Sam Pittman on Sunday after three-straight losses, including a 56-13 home loss to No. 21 Notre Dame.
It also includes Oklahoma State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and UCLA.
There could be more positions open up in the next months, but of the five current openings at Power 4 schools, is Arkansas the best job?
Yes, but it’s not only because the Razorbacks play in the SEC (although that is a major factor).
Here’s how I would rank the current job openings:
(Note: Estimated valuations are from The New York Times/The Athletic.)
Arkansas
- Record over the last five years: 29-27
- Estimated valuation: $646 million
The Razorbacks are competing for national championships in a lot of sports, like men’s basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, and track and field. But not in football.
A head coaching job in the SEC will attract every coach and Arkansas won’t get topped in this ranking until Florida sends Billy Napier packing.
Some other reasons why Arkansas is the best current opening include it’s location. Not just it being in the land of Wal-Mart and Tyson chicken, but it’s close to recruiting hotbeds in Texas and the southeast.
There’s also the passionate fan base who would explode if their football team was competing for championships.
UCLA
- Five-year record: 30-24
- Estimated program valuation: $343 million
In today’s world of college football, how is UCLA not a powerhouse?
It’s a Big Ten school in a recruiting hotbed and huge media market that plays its home games at the Rose Bowl? But the Bruins haven’t a won conference title since 1998 and haven’t won 10 or more games since 2014.
Maybe with the right coach (an elite recruiter) UCLA can take advantage of some perks it gets because of its location and conference home.
Virginia Tech
- Five-year record: 23-31
- Estimated valuation: $455 million
These next two, in my opinion, are a coin flip and when I flipped a coin, the Hokies won.
Virginia Tech has had some success when Frank Beamer was winning 10 games almost every season. So, the proof of concept for success at Virginia Tech is there.
The school is also located in good recruiting area and can dip into the east coast, too. The road to a playoff spot is easier in the ACC than the Big Ten or SEC, too.
Maybe the best perk is getting to run out to Enter Sandman every home game.
Oklahoma State
- Five-year record: 33-24
- Estimated valuation: $373 million
What made the decision tough between Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech is how similar they are.
Both have famous coaches who were responsible for some of their programs’ greatest seasons. Both are in good recruiting areas and are close enough larger recruiting areas. Passionate fans, fun stadium environments, etc.
The only difference may be the perceived perception the ACC is better than the Big 12, but even if that’s true, it’s not by much.
Stanford
- Five-year record: 14-39
- Estimated valuation: $202 million
Think about this opening like we did before Jeff Lebby was hired at Mississippi State, just without the perks of being an SEC school.
And being a west coast school in the ACC.
Andrew Luck being the general manager isn’t exactly a great selling point, either. Whoever takes this job has a huge mountain to climb just get the Cardinals competing for bowl eligibility.