Isaac TeSlaa reaches Lance Alworth territory in Lions’ lost campaign

Nearly six decades have passed since Lance Alworth last set the standard for former Razorbacks receivers in the NFL.

Folks in Arkansas had started to believe that record might sit untouched until the sun gave up. Then along came Isaac TeSlaa — a name not exactly expectedly to be called early — calmly matching Alworth’s six-touchdown mark like he’d stumbled into history by accident.

Those six touchdowns weren’t piled up in one of Detroit’s glory seasons. They came in a year where the Lions chased the postseason with enthusiasm but not much success.

By the time Christmas Day rolled around, Detroit had been wobbling along the playoff edge. Minnesota’s 23-10 win nudged the Lions off that edge completely.

Yet in the middle of another cold, sputtering holiday loss, TeSlaa snatched a little slice of Razorbacks history right out of the air.

If you look at his numbers in isolation, TeSlaa’s efficiency jumps out even more than the touchdowns.

His rookie total sits at 15 receptions, 221 yards and six scores, averaging 14.7 yards per catch, which ranks second among Detroit’s receivers.

There aren’t many rookies who score a touchdown every two-and-a-half catches. Certainly not many former Hogs who’ve ever done it.

That’s what makes the Alworth comparison so striking. Most Razorbacks receivers who make the league end up scratching out roles, blocking, or floating through practice squads.

To tie the mark once held by a Hall of Famer? Nobody around Fayetteville expected that.

.@Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa has produced a TD reception in six different games this season, a franchise record among rookie WRs.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/9V0n58W2tZ — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 25, 2025

Of course, TeSlaa’s knack for turning ordinary plays into minor internet attractions didn’t sneak up on Arkansas fans.

They watched him go viral a time or two for catches that looked more like optical illusions. It was never the numbers that got him noticed.

It was the hands, the timing, the stubbornness to make catches he probably shouldn’t.

The Lions’ front office, led by general manager Brad Holmes, didn’t draft TeSlaa because he gave SEC defensive coordinators a lot of headaches.

His Arkansas stat line was respectable with 62 catches, 896 yards and five touchdowns across two seasons. That doesn’t usually move a prospect into the upper rounds.

But then came the NFL Combine.

TeSlaa jumped 39.5 inches, ran a 4.43 forty, and walked into his pre-draft interview wearing Lions gear like he had already picked out a locker. Holmes liked the attitude as much as the measurables.

During his post-draft press conference, Holmes didn’t hide it.

“He was my favorite wide receiver in this draft,” Holme said. I’m not saying he was the best wide receiver in the draft. But favorite wide receiver in the draft? Yes.”

This Isaac TeSlaa stat almost doesn't seem real 🤯



14 career receptions

6 TDs pic.twitter.com/IpJBgB47xf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 25, 2025

That’s how the Lions wound up using the 70th overall pick on a small-town wideout who grew up about two and a half hours from Detroit. It also made TeSlaa just the third Arkansas receiver this century to go in the first three rounds, following Treylon Burks and Matt Jones.

The Lions’ season finale still sits on the calendar — a meeting with Chicago where Detroit will be trying to avoid an outright stumble into the offseason.

Key takeaways

Isaac TeSlaa became the first former Arkansas wideout since Lance Alworth in 1968 to record six receiving touchdowns in an NFL season.

Detroit’s playoff chances officially ended with a 23-10 loss to Minnesota, but TeSlaa provided one of the season’s few bright spots.

Brad Holmes’ belief in TeSlaa — selected 70th overall — appears justified thanks to the rookie’s efficiency and big-play dependability.

Hogs Feed