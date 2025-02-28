Jackson's Draft Stock Soars, Similar to Former Razorbacks' Star
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen, Landon Jackson and Eric Gregory, participated at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine for a successful opening day.
Jackson went into the day as touted anywhere between late first round to mid-to-late second round draft prospect.
Longtime NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has always spoken highly of the Razorbacks' star defensive end's potential in the league and scored an overall 6.32 rating on NFL.com's eight point scale.
His score of 78 in the NFL's "Next Gen" rankings is No. 7 among defensive ends in this draft stock.
While he may not be the overall top prospect in the draft as an edge rusher, his athleticism might be a major reason Jackson climbs draft boards and definitively finds himself drafted in the first round.
Scouts at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis saw Jackson run his second 40-yard dash attempt in 4.68 seconds, 40.5 inch vertical and nearly broke 11 feet in the broad jump. Those numbers earned him a score of 86 which is best among edge rushers who participated Thursday.
Back 20 years ago analytics weren't much of a thing in the football space, but there was a thing called the eye test and one former Razorbacks star climbed draft boards because of it.
Matt Jones knew his professional football future wasn't going to be at quarterback so he decided to work out as a 6-foot-6, 242 pound wide receiver/tight end.
After Jones recording a 4.37 second 40-yard dash, 39.5 inch vertical jump and a 10 foot-9-inch broad jump teams began clamoring to figure out just where he fit at the next level.
He ascended from a mid-round prospect to first round selection by Jacksonville due to his athletic frame and potential.
Jones' caught 166 passes for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns in his four-year NFL career with the Jaguars. Should Jackson's athletic ability improve his draft stock, he would be the third Arkansas player to be drafted in the first round since 2018, No. 25 in program history.
Defensive tackle Eric Gregory participated in combine festivities posting a 5.14 second 40-yard dash, 27-foot vertical and 9-foot broad jump that ranked No. 14 among DT's in attendance.
He played and started all 12 regular season games in 2024 recording career-high's across the board with 42 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.
While rising senior Cam Ball had an opportunity to skip his final season at Arkansas and pursue the NFL, he was mentioned at the combine Thursday. Jackson spoke highly of Ball during the event's interview segment praising his leadership qualities.
The 6-foot-5, 310 pound defensive tackle continues to improve with each season at Arkansas under assistant coach Deke Adams.
Ball recorded career-high's with 47 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks for the Razorbacks as a redshirt junior.
"[Ball] reminds me a lot of myself with the motor and leadership qualities that he has," Jackson said Thursday. "He's had multiple years of very solid film. If he had come out this year, I definitely think he would've been a draft pick but he decided to return to school and raise his stock up a little bit."