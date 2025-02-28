Which Positions Will Razorbacks Target During Spring Portal?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- There is a bit of an unknown about Arkansas this offseason as the program leaps into year six under Sam Pittman.
Athletics director Hunter Yurachek has vouched for his job security each of the last two seasons and progress from a 7-6 season is the expectation around the state going into the 2025 season.
The Razorbacks made several notable moves following spring practices last year with four notable additions during the spring portal period.
With several moves to be made, Pittman and his staff are likely considering moves at these five position groups.
Defensive Tackle
There is one major concern in the trenches without any proven defensive line depth, especially at tackle.
Defensive line coach Deke Adams has 14 bodies to work with this spring but only senior Cam Ball, redshirt sophomore Ian Geffrard, transfer David Oke and senior David Saili who transferred in from BYU last summer have college experience.
Adams will also have Mississippi "Dandy Dozen" honoree and true freshman Kevin Oatis going through spring practices for the very first time as an early enrollee.
Oatis received much praise as a senior recording 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks last season at Hattiesburg High School.
There is no way Arkansas will be able to compete in the SEC with only three to four defensive tackles in the rotation. It is imperative they find another just for the sake of depth.
Safety
Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and first-year defensive backs coach Nick Perry have quite a room already and will likely continue cross training in the secondary.
Jordan Young (Cincinnati), Quentavius Scardett (Eastern Michigan), Kani Walker (Oklahoma), Caleb Wooden (Auburn) and Keshawn Davilla (JUCO) all have wealth of experience and production in their respective careers in an attempt to turnaround a pass defense that ranked No. 111 at just under 247 yards per game.
Woodson's group boasts plenty of bodies with 18 roster spots going toward the secondary including 13 scholarship players going through spring practices. True freshman Nigel Pringle is the only defensive back who has yet to make it on campus and could be a redshirt option.
With so many defensive backs currently on the roster it is possible to see a couple of defections if someone doesn't like their positioning going into a long summer. Arkansas did lose two in the transfer portal after spring practices last season in RJ Johnson and Lorando Johnson.
Wide Receiver
With Andrew Armstrong headed to the NFL, Arkansas is now without a overwhelming stud at wide receiver.
Should one of Courtney Crutchfield or O'Mega Blake not emerge during spring practices, Razorbacks' coaches could add another option at receiver.
There were only a handful of receivers who entered the transfer portal during the 2024 spring semester who made an impact in the fall. Zakhari Franklin flourished at Illinois catching 55 passes for 652 yards and four touchdowns under the guidance of Razorbacks assistant Barry Lunney, Jr.
Other notable spring moves last year included Justin Robinson at West Virginia, Sam Brown at Miami, Keandre Lambert-Smith, Elijah Badger at Florida and Kyle Ford at USC who all surpassed 250 yards and multiple touchdowns last season, respectively.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is used to keeping a massive wideout crop while he was head coach here from 2009-2011. He currently has 20 on the roster this spring with 13 being on scholarship while a couple of highly regarded freshmen won't make it to campus.
Logistically, there may be a few transactions made for guys seeking playing time once the transfer portal opens April 16. With Arkansas top eight pass catchers gone from 2024, quarterback Taylen Green will be tasked to develop chemistry with several different wideouts for the second straight year.
Defensive End
Arkansas lost Landon Jackson to the NFL Draft and Nico Davillier to the transfer portal this offseason. The Razorbacks are now awfully young and less experienced than in previous years but did add quality depth pieces in Justus Boone (Florida) and Ken Talley (Michigan State out of the portal.
Highly recruited second-year defensive ends Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson received plenty of snaps during bowl practices and saw the field some.
Former 4-star Quincy Rhodes is another in-state player who will finally get his chance to solidify himself as a starter after serving a year as Jackson's backup last year.
The Razorbacks may roll with its youngsters as growing pains being expected which could result in a drastic repercussions should it fail. Boone has flashed major pass rushing ability during his time with the Gators with 35 career tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks during his injury plagued career.
Linebacker
After Brad Spence left for Texas following his sophomore season, it left a good sized hole of production in the room especially in the run game after recording an 81.5 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
He totaled 70 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one pick six during his two years at Arkansas.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams brought in two key transfers last season in Larry Worth and Stephen Dix during the spring portal window last April. Both became intergal pieces to the success of defense last season.
Williams will likely go into the summer in pursuit of one or two linebackers as he will only have seven scholarship bodies in the rotation once spring ball starts. Xavian Sorey along with Dix are the only two returnees with extensive experience.