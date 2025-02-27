Former Razorback Assaulting Sun Belt Record Books
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When former Arkansas guard Barry Dunning found himself asked to unwillfully take his talents elsewhere after his freshman year, multiple coaches said off the record they didn't think he was developed enough yet to handle the SEC.
When he returned home to Alabama to play for former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy at Alabama-Birmingham, the same coaches extended to the development concerns to the often difficult AAC.
Musselman was never one to put time into developing players over the long haul and Dunning's opportunity to mature at UAB didn't pan out as well as he thought it might either.
However, in his third season, this time heading down the road to South Alabama, Dunning's development has finally reached a point where it is easy to see what initially made him a Top 100 recruit in Musselman's most celebrated class.
This past week he assaulted the Sun Belt Conference record books, dropping 46 in a loss to Texas State as part of a seven-game stretch of scoring in double digits.
The week prior, Dunning dropped 34 against the Bobcats. shooting a combined 14-of-21 from three while knocking down 18-of-19 free throws to put up 80 points.
Dunning is now the SBC Player of the Week. His work began with 14 points and eight rebounds against former Hogs Joseph Pinion and Derrian Ford.
While Pinion led all scorers with 17, Dunning's effort helped the Jaguars pull off a 60-56 win in Jonesboro to pass Arkansas State in the race with James Madison for the Sun Belt regular season championship.
However, despite hitting nine three and scoring the second most points in Sun Belt history, Dunning couldn't lead South Alabama to a win over Texas State. A lay-up with .5 seconds left in overtime dropped the Jaguars into a tie with the Red Wolves and a game behind JMU with only a single game now remaining.
“It’s incredible,” South Alabama head coach Richie Riley said after the loss to the Bobcats. “He just hit shots, shots after shots, got to the free-throw line, made his free throws … He was unbelievable. He’s one of the best players in this league. Really good player to come on the road and do that. It’s pretty special. I wish we could have got a win to go with it.”
Dunning's 46 points were the most at South Alabama in over half a century. The Jaguars close the season by playing Louisiana-Monroe for a third time, a team that has done well in holding Dunning to low production at 4.5 points per game.