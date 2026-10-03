Jelani Watkins No Longer With Arkansas Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football wide receiver Jelani Watkins is no longer with the Razorback football team, according to multiple reports and a team spokesperson.

The 21-year-old sophomore who transferred to UA from LSU is a sprinter whose outstanding speed was utilized at wideout by the Hogs. He played in all four of Arkansas' games so far this season, catching passes in three of them, including two receptions against Georgia.

Watkins had one catch for six yards and two carries for 21 yards in Arkansas' season opener against North Alabama, converting a fourth down on a jet sweep early in the game. He also had a catch for eight yards against Utah and two catches for six yards, as well as one carry six yards, against Georgia.

Watkins totaled seven touches for 47 yards this season.

Watkins will run track for the Razorbacks this year. Arkansas' track season begins on Dec. 4 in Boston in the BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. During his time at LSU, Watkins qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championship, while he put down the second-best time in UA indoor history in the 60 and 200 meter races.

Coverage of Arkansas' road matchup with Texas A&M can be found on ESPN2 and the Razorback Sports Network.

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