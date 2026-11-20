The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1-ranked team in the country heading into the penultimate week of the regular season, meaning that as long as they don't implode in their final two games, they'll compete in the final championship game in SEC history and will be the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Standing in their way to that achievement are the South Carolina Gamecocks, who have some impressive wins this season against the likes of Florida, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, but are coming off a baffling loss to Arkansas.

If you're looking to bet on this SEC showdown, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite wagers for Saturday's action.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Best Bet

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia -14.5 (-114) vs. South Carolina

Gunner Stockton 225+ Pass Yards (-112)

Craig Dandridge Anytime Touchdown (+250)

Georgia -14.5 (-114) vs. South Carolina

Georgia's record is backed up by its underlying metrics. The Bulldogs enter this week's slate ranking fourth in net adjusted EPA per play, first in net yards per play, and 10th in net success rate. South Carolina is 38th, 32nd, and 88th in those three metrics, the latter of which is concerning. The Gamecocks have a net success rate of -2.1%, which tells me the success they've had has more to do with explosive plays instead of being the better team on a down-to-down basis.

That's going to make it hard to succeed against a Georgia team that isn't going to make mistakes, leaving South Carolina few opportunities to take advantage of explosive plays.

I'll lay the points with the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Gunner Stockton 225+ Pass Yards (-112)

Gunner Stockton is poised for a big game as he and the Bulldogs take on a South Carolina team that has been bad at defending the pass this season. The Gamecocks rank 103rd in opponent EPA per pass and 123rd in opponent pass success rate. Georgia shouldn't be afraid to take to the air early and often in this game.

Stockton has thrown for 225+ yards in five games already this season, including tossing for 252 yards against Missouri last week.

Craig Dandridge Anytime Touchdown (+250)

Craig Dandridge has only scored one touchdown this season, which is surprising considering he's second on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (434). If he keeps producing at this level, he's going to score his second touchdown of the season sooner rather than later. Against a South Carolina team that has struggled to defend the pass, it makes too much sense to bet on Dandridge to score at +250.

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