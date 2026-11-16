Joker Johnson Could Be Emerging as a Defensive Leader

FAYETTEVILLE —Joker Johnson made his presence felt against No. 17-ranked South Carolina, recording two interceptions

Johnson's first interception came when South Carolina quarterback Cutter Woods threw the football intended for Donovan Murph. Joker Johnson read the play and intercepted the pass, returning it for 63 yards and a pick-six.

It was a crucial interception for the Razorbacks because South Carolina was attempting to build momentum following its previous touchdown. Johnson second interception came in the fourth quarter when Woods threw the football in his direction. Joker came away with another interception, helping close out the game for Arkansas.

Joker Johnson, a transfer from Tulane, has already proven himself as a playmaker. In 2025, Johnson started all 14 games, recording 42 tackles, four interceptions and one forced fumble while earning an All-American Conference honorable mention. His four interceptions ranked second in the All-American Conference.

Johnson also experianced a memorable season run with Tulane. In 2025 Tulane faced Ole Miss in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Joker Johnson experiance at Tulane could help strengthen the Arkansas Razorbacks secondary as the season reaches its final stretch. One thing Arkansas can count on with Joker is his ability to step up under the spotlight, as he demonstrated against South Carolina

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Joker Johnson has the opportunity to become the voice of the defense in the final stretch.

Since 1956, Johnson is just the third Arkansas defender to record multiple interception return touchdowns in a season. Against South Carolina, he recorded two interceptions and finished with eight tackles, demonstrating his ablility to make a impact on both sides of the defense.

Johnson's mindset also reflects the type of attitude younger Razorbacks can look up to. When asked about his individual accomplishments in an interview, Joker responded, "It felt great, but it felt better winning the game." His response highlights a team first mentality, showing that his focus extends beyond individual statistics and toward helping Arkansas win.

Arkansas' next game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, November 21, at 2:30 p.m. will present another challenge for the Razorback secondary. Texas has Arch Manning alongside with two good receivers in Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman.

This matchup will test weather Johnson and the Arkansas secondary can carry the momentum from their performance against South Carolina.





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