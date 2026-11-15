Sunday Hog Slop: Arkansas Showing Signs of Life Down The Stretch

FAYETTEVILLE — Earlier this week, it was mentioned what a victory over No. 17 South Carolina would mean for the Arkansas Razorbacks and first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

Whether or not the Gamecocks were going to be without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, most fans weren't concerned. Many had chalked it up as another Arkansas loss.

Sure, key South Carolina offensive players such as LaNorris Sellers and Nyck Harbor were missing in action on Saturday night, but the Arkansas defense bent but never broke against an explosive Gamecocks offense.

Arkansas defensive lineman David Oke talks with Charlie Collins during the second half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI images

Backup quarterback Cutter Woods made his second career start and looked capable at times. However, it was his inexperience that gifted the Razorbacks several opportunities to take control of the game.

And this time, Arkansas' offense made its opponent pay with 17 points off turnovers.

"It's a explosive offense," Silverfield said. "We had to prepare for whoever plays this time of year. There's always going to be injuries. We've dealt with some of our own and some of

our better players, but you've got to prepare and be ready. You study everybody every single week.

"Talk about winning the turnover margin rate.

You get four takeaways. Obviously, one of those being a pick six and then taking care of the football offensively.

That's the type of football program we talked about when I got here and what we want to be and it showed up tonight."

This is a victory for Arkansas that doesn't solve everything surrounding the program, but it sure is nice to get the monkey off your back after 10 straight SEC home losses dating back to 2024 vs. Tennessee.

Razorback Stadium was far from capacity, possibly 70% full once fans settled in during the first quarter and that's to be expected for the first really cool night of fall. When it seemed like Arkansas was beginning to take control in the second quarter, homefield advantage began to ramp up and helped feed energy to an already inspired Hogs' defense.

Sure, Arkansas had their share of missteps early with penalities, and even responded well when South Carolina dialed up its explosive plays.

Silverfield mentioned during the preseason that he can live with giving up big plays as long as those don't lead to points. Given USC's lone touchdown came midway through the third quarter, Ron Roberts' unit figured out a way to respond every time.

The Razorbacks went 2-3 in each of their first two five-game stretches, but those stretches told different stories. Arkansas was overwhelmed by two of college football's best teams in Utah and Georgia early on, while a road loss to Texas A&M punctuated what was a horrible start.

Instead of throwing in the towel, Arkansas started to buy in and that's a testament to Silverfield instilling his culture of accountability. He has players who aren't going to call it quits and search for the next check.

This program was conditioned to losing over the years that it was going to take an institutionalized change for the Razorbacks to learn how to win. It didn't happen overnight, but the taste of victory is something not a single player wants to forget.

Whether it was fourth quarter collapses against Tennessee and Auburn, or the failure to show up in the second half against Missouri, the Razorbacks had opportunities they just couldn't finish. That's what sports is all about — figuring out how to win makes a team tougher.

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Learning how to do everything in life correctly to be successful is something that could help this program long-term. They just have to be bought in on what's being taught.

"We had the opportunities other opportunities throughout this season and you just glad it showed up and came to fruition tonight and so just happy for them," Silverfield said. "They deserve this too, right? This is for the fans and the players in the locker room. So many people have worked so hard to just have the success and show up.

"And I keep talking about guys I think they're improving. I know they're showing up to work and they believe then ultimately you get to see it and a great win tonight. So yeah, that is how the locker room was fun. I hope they remember that feeling because that's that's the goal is to continue to feel that way."

We've spent much of our time around the water cooler talking about what the coaching staff can do to make this whole thing work. But dismissing Saturday because of who the Gamecocks were missing would overlook what Arkansas did with the opportunity.

Arkansas Razorbacks DB Joker Johnson after a second half interception against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas has seen opposing offenses turn to backup quarterbacks without missing a beat over the years. That certainly wasn't the case this time as starters such as Joker Johnson and his defensive teammates spent the night taking advantage of their opportunities.

Arkansas is putting themselves in position to win more, but weren't quite able to figure out how to finish. If the recent five game stretch shows anything, it shows that Silverfield has this program trending in the right direction in spite of all the outside noise.

"It's it's everything," Silverfield said. "We talk about being a fourth quarter team, that mentality. In fact, last Sunday, I approached our team about how we have to find a different mentality in the fourth quarter where it's it's put the foot on the throat and choke a dude out. And that's got to be the mindset and approach that we have to have that like we finish people.

"If we're behind, we're going to claw, scratch, and fight to take the lead. I want our guys to have that approach, and we're not there yet. We had some games in the fourth quarter that we didn't get the outcome we wanted or or the results we wanted. So it's teaching guys what this looks like and showing them this is how you play football and this is what that mentality needs to look like when you throw up those fours in the fourth quarter. And and tonight's a small step towards that."

Silverfield will be the first to tell anyone that he knew what he was getting into when taking the Arkansas job and that he has plenty left to prove. The first five games showed how far Arkansas had fallen behind the rest of the SEC.

However, the latest run offers evidence that his Razorbacks are starting to make up some ground on the field.

It's going to take time and a little bit more patience, but there's plenty of fight left in these Hogs.

Arkansas Razorbacks DL Hunter Osborne reacts before a play in the second half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

And if that's what we're going to see from a Silverfield-coached team moving forward, then Arkansas truly did hire a program builder.

"I'm pleased to win a football game, but again, I mean this wholeheartedly. I've done this a long time that I'm pleased. I'm happy," Silverfield said. "Maybe I'll enjoy this one for... I don't even know what time it is ...for until I wake up, if I even sleep tonight, and watch this film and find ways to improve and then my mindset's on to the next one. But you enjoy it.

"This win is truly about the guys in the locker room and always about the players and then for the fans, it really is. Like, for me, great. That's neat. All right, on to the next one. I go to work every single day, not only just for my family, but for the players and the fans. They're the ones that certainly deserve all the credit and the joy."

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