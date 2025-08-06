Neal’s family ties, experience and size boost Razorbacks defense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas transfer defensive back Julian Neal came with family ties to the Razorbacks and he's bringing experience and a deep sense of connection to the program.
Neal, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior from San Francisco, arrived at Arkansas after previous stops at Fresno State and Stanford.
He played in all 12 games last season, starting four, and recorded 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and six pass breakups.
With the Hogs looking to become more experienced, he brings a lot of that along with size and strength.
"Julian Neal really really stood out to me," Arkansas' director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders said. "You look at him and like he's a DB, he's 208 (lbs), he power cleans 315, benches 315, squats 500, 38½ inch vertical, 11 ¾ broad, runs 21 (mph).
Neal’s father played high school football in Arkansas before moving west, and the family maintained strong ties to the state.
“I’m here because of family,” Neal said. “This isn’t just a stop for me, it’s a place where I can represent the people I love, on and off the field.”
Neal announced his commitment to Arkansas on April 19 after entering the spring transfer portal. The move was well-received by coach Sam Pittman, who called Neal “the highest-ranked addition in our class.”
Pittman said depth at cornerback is critical for the Razorbacks as they prepare for the season.
“We’re pretty talented [at corner],” Pittman said. “We’re big and we’re talented. We can run. Corner has a lot of depth there.”
Neal’s arrival comes as the Razorbacks look to rebuild their secondary following the loss of several players to the NFL and the transfer portal. Neal is expected to compete for a starting role and provide leadership for the defense.
Neal said he has felt at home in Fayetteville, in part because of his longstanding friendship with Arkansas slot receiver Raylen Sharpe.
The two grew up together on the West Coast and have reunited on the practice field.
“We made each other better every day back home, and now we’re doing it here,” Sharpe said.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams praised Neal’s ability to lead both by example and instruction.
“He’s not just making himself better, he’s raising the standard for everyone,” Williams said.
Recruiting analysts have credited Pittman for identifying Neal as a critical addition to the secondary. His background being physical, smart and a projected ability to handle the big moments that come up in an SEC schedule made his an attractive target.
Neal's is simply contributing to the team’s success. If the Hogs are going to get any better than the furt they've been stuck in the last few years, they'll need it.
“I’m here to do my job,” he said. “And if I can help bring the best out of this team, that’s all that matters.”
Arkansas opens the 2025 season with expectations for improvement in the defensive backfield. Neal is expected to play a significant role, both on the field and as a mentor to younger players.
The Hogs start the season Aug. 30 in Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network.