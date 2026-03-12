Can Silverfield Deliver on Promises He Knows Arkansas Has Heard Before?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There has been a restless feeling around the state for nearly two decades transitioning from one coach to another with hope that one will return the Razorbacks to relevance.

Arkansas fans have heard these proclomations before. What makes Ryan Silverfield different may be the structure he's building behind the scenes before the first game is ever played.

Bret Bielema showed he was building before the foundation crumbled.

Chad Morris' job site looked like a mess. He brought significant pieces, but didn't know how to use his equipment.

Sam Pittman started his tenure with the most promise of any new coach, including a stretch from 2021-22 where his Arkansas team went 12-4. When a leap to the end zone from the three-yard line against Texas A&M that would have extended a 21-7 lead going into halftime resulted in a fumble, things went sideways and Arkansas never recaptured that magic.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson tries to jump the Texas A&M Aggies but loses a fumble that was returned to the other side of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images

Silverfield has come in with the right attitude and enthusiasm to change things. On paper, he's hired as good of a coaching staff from top to bottom that rivals Bielema's 2013.

“We’re just so fortunate that so many people love the Razorbacks, love Arkansas football and are excited about what’s coming,” Silverfield said Wednesday to preview spring practice. “We have the chance to kind of share our vision, tell people what we’re all about, the opportunity for people to hear me speak that not only gets the fans excited, but they have an understanding of ‘OK, who is this Ryan Silverfield guy? What’s he all about? What’s the program all about? When he talks about culture, what does that really mean?'

“Quite frankly, that helps with recruiting a lot because people are seeing us and have an understanding. The more we have the opportunity to interact with our great fans, the better."

The biggest challenge is making sure he has the resources in place to build a roster capable of winning in the SEC. He's vowed to make Arkansas fans proud again when his team takes the field Sept. 5 to begin the regular season.

His program is being built on discipline, accountability, integrity, physicality and being mentally present for teammates. It's been said in the past that Arkansas is a blue collar state, which means fans should naturally feel as if they have a stake in the program.

Silverfield shared his detailed oriented approach when it comes to preparing his team in practice. He won't focus on just one group of athletes, this is his team, his program and takes ownership of it.

"I probably put on about five miles running back and forth [in practice] like a wild man," Silverfield said. "I'm with the defensive backs, now let me go be with the offensive line. I'm going to handle the quarterbacks. I may see something over there, it's across the field and it looks like I'm trying to run as fast as I can going to tell a receiver something."

Attention to detail could determine whether Arkansas can reverse the current cycle of frustration that has surrounded the program for much of the past 15 years.

"Our coaches are the same," Silverfield said. "I want them coaching hard. I want them being demanding. I want them being detailed. Also, when something great happens, let's celebrate. Let's enjoy that stuff. If something's not our standard, if it's not the right ball security, if guys are loafing, man, that needs to be fixed immediately."

The Razorbacks have experienced flashes of success during that time, but now it's time for Silverfield to build and sustain it even if that's been proven to be a difficult challenge.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield leads Day 1 of offseason workouts for the first time ever with the Razorbacks. | Razorback Communications

Silverfield understands the task in front of him will not be easy in a conference as competitive as the SEC, but the foundation he is attempting to build is meant to hold up long after the excitement of a coaching hire fades.

His role in Fayetteville, right now, is to create hope that a change can be made. Once progress is made the question becomes whether he can deliver results on a consistent basis.

There's only been two coaches who have done that at the SEC level.

Maybe Ryan Silverfield can finally be Arkansas' long-term answer to a two decade conundrum.

Hogs Feed: