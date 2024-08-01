Juncaj Emerges as Strong Option at Defensive End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are a few players who are overlooked, especially as they are being recruited. As a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Razorbacks newcomer Anton Juncaj held no offers, nor he receive interest from any major college football programs.
Juncaj knew he still wanted to pursue football for his future. He opted, instead, to go the junior college route at Nassau Community College in Slate Hill, New York for one more chance to play big boy ball.
The University of Albany took him in, added 30 pounds of good weight to his frame and he became a disruptive force in FCS play. Anyone who can rack up 25 tackles for loss and 15 total sacks should be able to play at any level.
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman likes what he is seeing from his veteran edge rusher who will line up mostly opposite Landon Jackson.
"I think he is our third end," Pittman said. "So, i think [Juncaj] can rotate either side. Quincy Rhodes (redshirt freshman), obviously, is coming on, but I've liked Anton."
With such depth along Deke Adams' defensive line, certainly more than Arkansas' had previously, being more aggressive is imperative this season. Two seasons ago, the Razorbacks were one of the nation's best at getting to opposing quarterbacks.
Last year's offensive struggles required the defense to adjust and play more zone than man. However, the addition of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino running Arkansas' offense might help a seasoned transfer like Juncaj play bully ball in the SEC.
"I liked him on tape because he kind of fits us," Pittman said. "He's a hard playing, tough nose kid. I really like his progression, how he's done and he's gotten a lot stronger. And he's just got that mentality plays hard and gets better with every rep."
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks can start today getting chip off shoulder this year
• While John Calipari takes some time to recharge his batteries, it will be Sam Pittman's stage
• Hogs hoping speed, measurables count for wins
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook