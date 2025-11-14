Key running back appears on Arkansas injury list as LSU updates report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Braylen Russell appeared on the injury report for the first time this season as the Razorbacks and LSU released their Wednesday injury updates ahead of Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
Russell, who has taken on larger carries in recent weeks, was among the newest names listed as the Razorbacks continue to navigate depth issues on offense and defense.
The report did not disclose the nature of Russell’s injury, but his addition added another challenge to a roster already hit by absences.
Arkansas, which enters the game at 2-7 overall and 0-5 in SEC play, listed multiple players as out.
Freshman offensive tackle Shaq McRoy, who left the Mississippi State game with a leg injury, was also listed as out. Interim coach Bobby Petrino said the injury looked concerning when it occurred on video.
“Shaq did not practice last night. We probably won’t have him available for us,” Petrino said. “I’m just glad that it's not worse than it was. It was an ugly look on video, so he's actually fortunate that it wasn't worse than it was.”
One defensive contributor, sophomore lineman Charlie Collins, was marked questionable because of a bone bruise.
Collins has been part of Arkansas’ defensive rotation, and his status will be monitored through the end of the week.
Senior defensive back Larry Worth III will miss the first half after receiving a targeting penalty in last week’s game.
Amid the long list of unavailable players, Arkansas had encouraging news at quarterback. Senior starter Taylen Green, who exited last week’s loss after taking a hard hit, returned to full practice. Petrino said Green showed no lingering effects.
“He had to be helped off the field,” Petrino said. “But he’s 100% and has been practicing at full speed since last week.” Green’s return stabilizes the offense as the Razorbacks prepare for LSU’s defensive front.
The Razorbacks also regained help on the offensive line. Juniors Caden Kitler and E’Marion Harris, both of whom missed the Mississippi State game, were not listed on Wednesday’s report.
Petrino said both linemen practiced and are expected to return against LSU. Their availability provides needed depth for an Arkansas unit that has been tested by repeated injuries this season.
While Russell being listed for the first time drew attention, Arkansas’ depth issues at the skill positions remain significant.
Russell’s status adds another layer, as he has provided valuable carries alongside Ja’Quinden Jackson and Isaiah Augustave. The nature of his injury was not detailed, but his presence on the list raises questions about how Arkansas will manage its rotation.
LSU’s injury report was shorter but included a few notable names. Wide receiver Nic Anderson, defensive end Gabriel Reliford, and offensive lineman Tyree Adams were all listed as out.
Linebacker Whit Weeks was labeled questionable, while wide receiver Aaron Anderson was listed as probable and is expected to see action.
The Tigers’ injuries affect depth at certain positions but do not involve as many starters as Arkansas’ list. With Anderson likely available, LSU maintains flexibility in the passing game. The rest of the offensive line remains intact despite Adams being ruled out.
Arkansas, however, faces a different situation. The loss of multiple receivers continues to limit the Razorbacks’ options in the passing game.
The potential absence of Russell could make it more difficult to create balance on offense, especially against LSU’s size on the defensive front.
Green’s return helps, but Arkansas’ ability to move the ball will depend on how effectively the remaining running backs can carry the load.
Defensively, Arkansas will need contributions from depth players to account for missing pieces.
If Collins cannot play and Worth misses the opening half, the Razorbacks will rely more on younger defenders who have been used in rotational roles. As the season nears its end, injuries have forced Arkansas to rely heavily on underclassmen.
Both teams will continue preparations through the week before the early kickoff in Baton Rouge. Arkansas will watch Russell’s status closely, as his availability could influence the way the Razorbacks structure their game plan.
LSU, with fewer major losses, will look to take advantage of its depth in key areas.
The game will kick off at 11:45 a.m. in Baton Rouge and televised on the SEC Network. Fans can also listen to the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.