Kiffin continues making inroads with top Arkansas recruits
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Competition for the state of Arkansas' best players continues to intensify as Ole Miss barged across the border with an offer to a Rebels' legacy.
Rising Jacksonville junior running back Mason Ball comes from a notable SEC lineage, and appears to be following in those footsteps of his grandfather as a major Division I prospect.
His grandfather, Coolidge, was a native of Indianola, Mississippi and planned to head west for New Mexico State on a basketball scholarship to play for future Ole Miss coaches Rob Evans and Ed Murphy before eventually signing with the Rebels in 1970.
When Ball signed with Ole Miss, he became the first African-American student athlete to be offered a scholarship at the school in any sport.
Because the NCAA didn't allow freshman to play back then, Collidge was only able to participate in three seasons on the hardwood.
However, because of the historic nature of his story, Coolidge was inducted into the SEC Basketball Legends class in 2005 and was honored at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
With such giant footsteps to follow, the younger Ball finds himself with a once in a lifetime opportunity to now play for the same athletics department his grandfather worked so hard at to break barriers.
“My grandfather was the first black student athlete at Ole Miss to receive a scholarship,” Ball said. “Every time I’m at Ole Miss, to see his statue just reminds me of what I’m capable of achieving.”
He began playing football at an early age. While it was easy for him, Ball continues to work hard each day for improvement.
“As a player I will always have respect for the game, football is a lifestyle to me,” Ball said. “I started playing football when I was just five so I have a lot of experience already and since have always wanted to improve.”
He has received plenty of attention from schools across the SEC landscape which includes his only power conference offer from Arkansas and Ole Miss. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect has heard from other FBS programs like Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, Vanderbilt and Missouri.
Ball is a versatile athlete with the ability to find rushing lanes in tight windows. Even as he fought through an injury plagued sophomore season in 2024, he amassed 1,000 in all-purpose yardage.
His current 40-yard dash speed is clocked at 4.38 seconds with a laser time of 4.5 seconds.
Despite having an enrollment north of 6,000 students, Jacksonville has not historically produced many power conference prospects. The most notable in the past decade is Tyas Martin from the 2021 class who signed with Colorado over offers from Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Kansas.
Former defensive lineman Clinton McDonald was a member of the 2005 recruiting cycle, signing with Memphis before being drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He went onto play eight seasons with the Bengals, Seahawks and Buccaneers.
Jacksonville produced one Razorback an NFL legend in Dan Hampton, who enjoyed a decorated college and professional career. Hampton was named a first team All-American in 1978 before helping the Chicago Bears win Super Bowl 20 in 1986.
After a legendary career, he was enshrined to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 2002 with 82 career sacks which is third all-time in the Bears franchise history.
While he won't be on the hard court like his grandfather, Ball looks to bring another round of recognition for the central Arkansas town, but this time on turf.
Ball has earned six scholarship offers at this point of his high school career coming from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Purdue, Kansas State, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt.