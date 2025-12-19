Vikings vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Back Minnesota on Road)
The Minnesota Vikings are making their way through the NFC East after wins over the Commanders and Cowboys in the last two weeks.
The Giants welcome the Vikings to New Jersey on Sunday afternoon having lost eight straight games to fall to 2-12 on the season.
The oddsmakers have the Vikings as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 16 matchup.
Vikings vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -3 (-105)
- Giants +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -155
- Giants: +130
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has doubled from -1.5 to -3 since the odds opened for this one, with the total staying put at 43.5.
Can the Vikings make it three straight wins against NFC East opponents?
Vikings vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
Credit to J.J. McCarthy, who has had his two best performances the past two weeks. He has thrown for a combined 413 yards for five touchdowns and one interception. Now he gets to face yet another bad defense in the Giants, who rank in the bottom 10 in most metrics, including being the worst run defense in the NFL, which will be great for the Vikings, who love to utilize their running game to help support their quarterback.
The Vikings' defense will be able to attack the Giants' offense and put pressure on rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who will struggle to move the ball down the field. I'll lay the 2.5 point on Minnesota.
Pick: Vikings -2.5 (-118) via BetMGM
I don’t really understand this line and was surprised to see it open at -1.5, and even with it moving to -3, that’s still not high enough.
The Vikings have shown signs of life in recent weeks, with McCarthy playing well as Iain mentioned. They’re .500 on the road at 4-4 and while the Giants’ only two wins came at home, I don’t see New York winning another game this season.
I’d back Minnesota on an alternate spread on Sunday afternoon.
Final Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Giants 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
