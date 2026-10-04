KJ Jackson Takes Steps Backwards In Arkansas' Blowout Loss To Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — Oy vey.

Arkansas QB KJ Jackson had his best performance of the season against Tulsa on Sept. 26, but the redshirt sophomore took several steps back in the Razorbacks 34-7 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The game started about as poorly as it possibly could've for Jackson. His second throw of the night was intercepted by Dalton Brooks, and it wasn't particularly close to being caught by a UA receiver.

To his credit, Jackson responded late in the first quarter with a nice drive that ended with a beautiful touchdown pass to Chris Marshall, who was once again Jackson's top target.

However, it was all downhill from there for Jackson. The rest of the first half saw several errant throws, many of which were high, and what should've been a second interception on Arkansas' final drive of the first half.

YOU CANNOT SEE HIM pic.twitter.com/lHhfAtgn99 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 3, 2026

Things didn't get much better for Jackson in the second half. Arkansas was shut out over the final two quarters, with Jackson's most egregious error coming on a fourth down scramble, on which Jackson ran east and west rather than straight ahead, which allowed him to be stopped shy of the line to gain.

Jackson completed only 13 of his 25 passes (52 percent) for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception on only 4.4 yards per attempt on Saturday. Arkansas only had three players catch a pass against the Aggies, with Chris Marshall accounting for seven catches and 76 yards. RB Sutton Smith ahd five receptions for 24 yards, while Donovan Faupel hauled in one pass for 11 yards.

Aside from the Georgia game, in which Jackson played relatively well but split reps with backup AJ Hill, Jackson has thrown an egregious interception in every game this season.

The trend began when Jackson threw an interception right before halftime against North Alabama when Arkansas was in field goal range. He threw another interception on a screen pass against Utah and also threw one right to Dedaunte Scott. He has four interceptions and six passing touchdowns on the season.

Prior to this year, Jackson had not thrown an interception, despite playing in the second half against Texas and starting against Missouri last year. Head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey preached ball security all offseason and have continued to do throughout the season, but it appears that message has been lost on Jackson.

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