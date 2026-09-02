Know the Foe Q&A: FCS Insider Breaks Down How UNA Could Spoil Silverfield's Debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are heavy (-40.5) point favorites in their season opener against North Alabama this Saturday.

After a dominant performance in a Week Zero victory over Samford, the Lions are looking to pull off an upset inside Razorback Stadium. If Coach Brent Dearmon's team is going to seal the deal on Saturday, it's all starts on the defensive side of the football with new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen.

NOTE: New to Arkansas Razorbacks on SI this fall is the Know Your Foe series where we have the opposing team's site help preview the upcoming game. This week, we have Zach McKinnell of FCS FB Central on SI to tell us everything Arkansas fans need to know about North Alabama.

North Alabama quarterback Destin Wade looks for running room. | North Alabama Football

"It was the Lions' defensive dominance against a Samford team that typically has a solid offense,"McKinnell tells Razorbacks on SI. "They held the Bulldogs to -8 rushing yards and only 4.1 yards per play, including one of the highest stuff rates in the country (45%). This was extremely impressive with all the new pieces and young players who are playing key roles for this defense."

North Alabama has a solid mixture of veterans in the two-deep between returnees and out of the transfer portal. Quarterback Destin Wade, Memphis wide receiver transfer Xavier Johnson and Georgia State transfer linebacker Cayden Atkins are the ones Arkansas must keep an eye on at all times in Week One.

"Wade had a really solid 2025 season with the Lions," McKinnell said. "He has experience at the P4 level and looks much more comfortable in this offense.

"Johnson was recruited by Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield at Memphis, and looks like the No. 1 target going into this season. He has elite speed and is able to stretch defenses vertically, which is something to watch this weekend.

"Atkins is another FBS transfer, but was the top playmaker defensively against Samford. He's only a sophomore, but his ceiling is extremely high and led the Lions with 2 TFLs and 2 sacks last weekend."

One underrated test that might keep Arkansas' secondary slightly check early on is the athletes he's recruited at the skill positions.

"North Alabama coach Brent Dearmon has always been able to recruit athletes at the skill positions," McKinnell said. "I still think Arkansas has a few DBs who are going to present challenges for UNA with their physicality and overall athleticism."

North Alabama wide receiver Xavier Johnson | North Alabama Football

One area the Razorbacks' will have an advantge like most FBS teams over FCS opponents is along the line of scrimmage. If Arkansas can control things up front, then Silverfield's team should have success early and often against North Alabama.

"As with most FCS vs P4 matchups, the advantage is in the trenches," McKinnell said. "Whether it's depth, size, or physicality, the Razorbacks should be able to have their way up front. With two elite RBs, I expect to see plenty of Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell on Saturday.

"Defensively, the Razorbacks should be able to find ways to get pressure on Wade. That's always the biggest mismatch in these types of matchups."

One area Arkansas has struggled in recent years is in the turnover battle. If UNA can find ways to pick off a couple of passes or maybe force a fumble, it'll go a long way to making the game a bit closer than anticipated on Saturday.

"Win the turnover battle, establish the run, and create explosive plays... That's been the blueprint for FCS over P4 upsets," McKinnell said. "The Lions have to steal possessions with turnovers, shorten the game with their rushing attack and limit possessions for the Razorbacks.

"I don't see UNA being able to consistently move the ball against Arkansas, but explosive plays can be an equalizer, even if the down-to-down success is limited."

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