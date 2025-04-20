Lack of possible NFL picks direct reflection of Razorbacks' record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't spend a lot of time looking through the latest projections of the NFL Draft looking for an Arkansas player.
You won't find a Razorback in Mel Kiper's latest projections of the highest-rated players less than a week away from the annual selections, this year in Green Bay, Wisc.
There is a player from Arkansas, but it's not the Hogs. Central Arkansas' David Walker is the highest-rated player on Kiper's board from the state. Most inside the state think it will be Landon Jackson, but not on Kiper's list.
If nothing else shows the problems with the Razorbacks the last few years, just look at the draft. For whatever reason Sam Pittman hasn't been able to round up the players (or keep them) that get picked in the draft.
The argument that winning college players aren't always great pro prospects is accurate to a certain extent. It was a simple statement from legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden that keeps coming back to mind.
"Every year he told us the same thing at recruiting," former assistant Max Howell said of his time working for Bowden. "Getting those five-stars won't guarantee you winning a championship, but if you don't get some you're guaranteed not to win one."
At times it often appears the goal for the Razorbacks has become get to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis in late December and maybe a minor bowl game in Florida every five years or so.
That's not what Pittman wants, of course, but it looks like that's become the goal for the Hogs. For whatever reason they aren't getting the players they need to compete to reach a 12-team playoff.
In this day and age of college football, Arkansas either can't or simply won't do what it takes to have a winning team. Right now they may have a culture issue because everybody seems fairly content with that way of doing things.
On the other hand, you have to wonder if basketball is becoming the king of sports with the Razorbacks and baseball is right behind.
The Hogs probably won't have any players picked Thursday. The earliest possibility is Thursday when Jackson's name pops up but that's all over the board in these mock drafts that take on a life of their own this time of the year.
Wide receiver Treylon Burks was the last first-round selection for the Hogs in 2022. He was recruited by the previous staff, who did land some high school talent but couldn't coach them. The Razorbacks haven't been able to adjust to the new requirements to get the best players.
As good as the coaches are they won't be able to get them overcoming teams with multiple NFL players. They may win an occasional game here and there (like the 19-14 win over Tennessee last season), but the goal should be championships.
There may be a valid reason for that in football. If so, there is a real need for some transparency.
Otherwise the questions may be more than what the football team will accomplish this year.