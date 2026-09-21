FAYETTEVILLE — The last time Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb was inside Razorback Stadium as the starting quarterback for Tennessee Tech in 2010, Arkansas made light work of his team, winning 44-3 to kick off what ended up being a 10-3 season.

My, how things have changed.

Lamb and Tulsa (3-0) travel to Fayetteville to face the reeling Razorbacks (1-2) on Saturday in a game that would be a relative afterthought against a Group of Six opponent for most Power Four teams.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield looks on from the sideline during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Arkansas' poor start to 2026 has instead made Saturday's game a massive one for the Hogs. A win would return UA to .500 ahead of a brutal eight-game SEC slate.

However, a loss would drop Arkansas to 1-3 and put it on a collision course for a potential 1-11 season in Ryan Silverfield's first year at the helm.

It doesn't get more must-win — or rather, must not lose — in Week 4.

"There’s always external pressure," Silverfield said Monday. "I don’t care who you’re playing. The next game’s always going to be the most important and nobody puts more pressure on themselves than we do internally and I do as a head coach.

"I wouldn’t even call it pressure. It’s just the opportunity to go out there and compete at the highest level. I work no differently. I’m working 110 hours a week to prepare, whether it’s for North Alabama, for Georgia, for Tulsa. I’m still going to put in the same hours right now.

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Tre Lamb looks on before the start off the game against the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"For us, every week is the most important, it’s a must-win for us every week. It’ll be no different than for whoever our opponent is the following week. But that’s how we approach it and how we’ll continue to do so."

Tulsa, meanwhile, is playing with house money ahead of Saturday's game.

Arkansas is only favored by 8.5 points, and the Golden Hurricane already beat a Power Four team this season, taking down Oklahoma State (2-1) 24-10 in Week 1 before narrowly beating Sam Houston and blowing out East Texas A&M.

Tulsa is 3-0 for the first time since 2008 and received 18 votes in the AP poll this week as they try to beat Arkansas for the first time since 1976.

"Arkansas' a great game for us," Lamb said.

Arkansas and Tulsa last met in 2018, with the Razorbacks blanking the Golden Hurricane 23-0. The two teams will meet in Tulsa next season before TU comes back to Fayetteville in 2029.

"Fifty years to the day was the last time we beat them," Lamb said. "We have played them close. Traditionally, it's always tight. If we can get this game to the second half with a chance to win it, all the pressure really goes on them. We can go in this stadium and cut it loose, and there's not much pressure on us. There really isn't. All the pressure's on them. That's why these guys are fun."

While Arkansas' struggling offense and Tulsa's stingy defense are the biggest stories going into the game, Lamb announced Monday that Tulsa starting quarterback Baylor Hayes, who did not play against East Texas A&M, isn't expected to play on Saturday.

Backup QB Dexter Williams will receive the starting nod after he completed 14-of-26 passes (53.9 percent) for 164 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 3 and is also expected to be involved in the run game.

Tulsa starting quarterback Baylor Hayes (knee) is not expected to play against Arkansas this weekend, coach Tre Lamb tells ESPN. He’s listed as doubtful with the aim to get him back for American Conference play for the 3-0 Hurricanes. Dexter Williams will start again for Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/X5UC9pqO50 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 21, 2026

Kickoff between Arkansas and Tulsa is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on SEC Network+ and the Razorback Sports Network.

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