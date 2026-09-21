Predicting Arkansas Razorbacks Starting Five, Rotation for 2026-27 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With just over a month remaining until Arkansas coach John Calipari unveils his third team in Fayetteville, there might be more questions about how he'll divide the minutes than who will actually start.

While Jordan Smith Jr. and Billy Richmond III are two of the most likely players slated as starters, but there are probably five more who are fighting for the other three spots.

While there are 200 minutes to go around for everyone, this could be one of the most competitive rosters in the country when it comes to earning playing time.

Here's what the starting lineup and rotation could look like when the Razorbacks take the floor against Gonzaga for its first of two exhibitions on Oct. 24.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith heads to sideline during a timeout against Carleton University. | Razorback MBB | X

Point Guard: Jordan Smith, 31 minutes

The former 5-star and reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year should be the Razorbacks minutes leader this year and for good reason. The 6-foot-2 guard is a prolific scorer, improving his offensive game in a big way as a senior at Paul IV Catholic School in Virginia, and an electric defender who creates turnovers and lockdown anyone in front of him.

Going into his senior season, the knock against him was his shooting ability from deep. He struggled over the course of his prep career, but ended up taking drastic steps to improve by double-digit percentage points in just one offseason.

As a senior, Smith averaged 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals per game while shooting 56% from the field, 37% from 3-point range and 72% from the free throw line.

Those improvements translated to his first college appearances in the Baha Mar Summer League in the Bahamas, averaging over 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals per game, including a 48% mark from the field and 36% beyond the arc.

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Davion Thompson, Freshman.: 10 minutes

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jeremiah Wilkinson dribbles the basketball during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Shooting Guard: Jeremiah Wilkinson, 25 minutes

If there was any concern regarding Smith and Wilkinson's ability to share the court together, the trip to the Bahamas proved they could become a lethal combination.

Wilkinson knows he doesn't have to be a superhero who has to take matters into his own hands as he did at Georgia to keep his team in the game. There's enough talent, also known as players with alpha mentalities to take care of business on any given night.

He won't have to be force-fed his shots either, but did prove to be an efficient scorer capable of erupting at any point of a game. On a night Smith recorded a triple-double, the Georgia transfer tallied an electric 26 points, four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of action.

Wilkinson's shot selection was efficient, connecting on 7-of-12 attempts from the floor, 5-of-9 from three and a 7-of-9 mark at the free throw line.

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Abdou Toure, 18 minutes

It's quite odd to see a freshman not be included in the starting lineup, but it's going to be tough to find enough minutes for multiple promising athletes. Toure provides the Razorbacks with elite athleticism and it would not be a surprise to see him push his way to 20+ minutes per game.

Billy Richmond | Arkansas Athletics

Small Forward: Billy Richmond III, 30 minutes

There was no player as critical to Arkansas' success down the stretch of last season than Richmond, who became a dependable option as a scorer. Richmond, affectionally referred to as "GOAT" by Calipari for his endless energy and willingness to do the hard work, could unlock the Razorbacks' full potential as a team.

Baha Mar wasn't a string of stellar performances many expected out of him, averaging eight points, three rebounds, and three assists per game. However, his struggles could be attributed to finding chemistry with so many new faces in the program.

Richmond is the elder statesman of the group and to expect those struggles to continue into exhibition play and the regular season would be silly. He's certainly proven otherwise in his first two seasons with the Razorbacks.

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JJ Andrews, 17 minutes

Isaiah Sealy (out for season)

At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Andrews is the most physically gifted player of anyone on the roster. He has the perfect combination of sheer size, athleticism and physicality in the backcourt and could be a mismatch waiting to happen off the dribble as he drives the paint.

Arkansas Razorbacks power forward Miikka Muurinen during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

Power Forward: Miikka Muurinen, 24 minutes

Assuming "Slim Jesus" is deemed eligible for the regular season, he should be the clear cut replacement as a stretch forward for Calipari. Trevon Brazile flourished in this role over his final two years in Fayetteville, and that should be the floor for Muurinen, who could potentially enter the NBA Draft following his freshman season.

The 7-foot, 230 pound forward can extend the floor with his exceptional shooting ability, attack the rim with attitude and be an eraser on the defensive end. His versatility allows him to switch at all five positions and become a potential breakout player for the Razorbacks this season.

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Paulo Semedo, 8 minutes

Maper Maker, 5 minutes

Semedo's injury issues continued into Baha Mar, as he didn't appear in a single game with some back pain. Like Muurinen, he can stretch the floor, run in transition and even has quality handles for a 7-foot-1 big man with a 7-foot-6 wingspan.

Maker was a pleasant surprise in his first collegiate appearance in the Bahamas. The versatile 7-foot big man flashed his disruptive skillset on the defensive end due to his length, including his debut game when he recorded five blocks and five steals.

Arkansas Razorbacks center Cooper Bowser during practice. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

Center: Cooper Bowser, 18 minutes

The center position is arguably one of the hardest positions of any to predict for a rotation because play was so inconsistent at both positions. Bowser averaged just five points, five rebounds and just over two blocks per game, and made 6-of-11 field goal attempts at Baha Mar.

Behind him is true freshman Caleb Ourigou, who possesses physically imposing size and averaged eight points, eight rebounds and one block in 18 minutes per game.

It's all about matchups in the SEC, and there are nights that Bowser can flourish in the paint while Ourigou becomes the enforcer in the paint.

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Caleb Ourigou, Freshman: 12 minutes

Ilia Frolov, Freshman, 2 minutes

The Razorbacks will open the regular season with their first meeting with in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, Nov. 3 inside Bud Walton Arena. The tipoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

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