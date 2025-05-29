Linebacker puts Hogs in Top 5, will visit in loaded recruiting weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Class of 2026 3-star linebacker Jordan Avinger is high on the Razorbacks in this cycle, according to a post on his X account.
The 6-foot-3, 225 pound athlete released a top five list that consists of Arkansas, James Madison, Liberty, South Florida and East Carolina as he prepares for his official visits this summer.
He is the No. 116 overall linebacker in the class and No. 20 among athlete in the fertile recruiting grounds of South Carolina, according to 247sports rankings.
Avinger can get it done on either side of the football for his Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School program as he experienced a highly productive junior season at the 3A level in South Carolina.
Over the past two seasons he has recorded 87 carries for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns with a long run of 70 yards as a junior.
He's also been a lethal weapon in the passing game averaging over 23 yards per reception for 858 yards and seven career touchdowns.
Defense is where he prides himself with 82 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.
The rising senior is expected to begin his round of official visits this weekend as he visits Arkansas and it's hard to believe not seeing him leave town uncommitted if the visit goes well.
This weekend's list of visitors is headlined by 4-star wide receiver Chase Campbell, who is a Razorbacks legacy of sorts since both parents played at Arkansas in football and track and field.
Campbell exploded onto the Texas high school scene in a big way as a sophomore in 2023, catching 87 passes for 1,428 yards and 17 touchdowns which led to second team all-district for Frenship High in Wolfforth, Texas.
He is the No. 152 player in the country, No. 22 wideout and No. 20 player in the Lone Star state, according to 247sports.
Another headliner is massive 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore from Prosper Texas.
The 6-foot-5, 285 pound tackle recently announced he is focused on six schools with Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Arizona State also in the mix.
He has 40 total offers and is currently ranked as the No. 225 overall prospect, No. 18 among offensive tackles and No. 31 in the state of Texas, per 247sports composite ranking.
One new name on Arkansas' radar is 4-star cornerback and Notre Dame commit Chaston Smith, per 247sports.
Smith has been committed to the Irish since December as the No. 313 overall prospect nationally, No. 25 among defensive backs and No. 10 player in neighboring Tennessee.
He holds and impressive offer list of 37 schools including Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin and many others.
Other visitors include consensus 3-star receiver Xavier Warren, 3-star Stanford defensive back commit Xavier Harmon, 3-star wide receiver James Scott, 3-star Florida State offensive tackle commit Xavier Payne, 3-star linebacker Caleb Gordon and 3-star offensive lineman Edward Baker.
Arkansas will also host several current commits this weekend in quarterback Jayvon Gilmore, offensive lineman Tucker Young and wide receiver Dequane Prevo.
Arkansas' 15-man class currently ranks No. 15 nationally, per 247sports and can continue to maintain its spot in the top 25 if coach Sam Pittman's staff can secure commitments from upcoming official visitors.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 Commits
DE Colton Yarbrough
QB Jayvon Gilmore
WR Dequane Prevo
OL Tucker YOung
TE Jaivion Martin
TE Kade Bush
DB Tay Lockett
DB Jalon Copeland
DL Ari Slocum
DB Kyndrick Williams
DB Adam Auston
DL Carnell Jackson
OL Ashley Walker
WR Robert Haynes
OL Hugh Smith