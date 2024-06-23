Listing 5 Biggest Questions for Razorbacks Topping Speculative List
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To say Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has five provblems that stand out even he would have to think for a minute. He's well aware he's got plenty to pick from and just settling on five might be hardest part.
The standard disclaimer these are only questions doesn't matter. For decades, the Razorbacks have, at times, gotten so upset with just the questions it was a welcome diversion from providing any answers. This year's football team has maybe as any in the last 60-something years. We make no attempt at providing answers at this point because we have no idea from our limiting exposure what the coaches have seen in practices and workouts.
This entire team has questions that will only be determined in the games. We'll all know when we look at the final score making excuses and assigning blame or claiming credit. That is the only bottom line that really matters to fans.
1. Quarterback
This one is strictly a singular objective opinion because it's right there with the offensive line in importance. It has always been my opinion, though, without a guy that can throw to right person or get the ball away on time, it doesn't really matter if he has six seconds to decide or not. Don't bring up any of the other positions because if the quarterback can't make the correct read, that's not going to work, either. We've seen it with the Hogs at various times happen more than once, usually in critical situations. Everybody but the quarterback gets blamed. Taylen Green has speed and a decent arm, but maybe most concerning Boise State, the team he left and projections they will be improved this year. I never have viewed a team improving after a quarterback leaving as a good reflection that position. After him, though, there could be a ton of talent, but nobody that's done it at the big-time level.
2. Offensive Line
Last year's team was terrible with a couple fo times linemen running into each other on plays. Once twice in one game and I'm still shaking my head at that one. All of that leaves a lot of room for the improvement everybody says we'll see in this line. Even our friend Trey Biddy over at HawgSports said that might mean they climb all the way to just average. This year's team just about has to be better because I'm not sure they could be that bad on purpose two years in a row. Everything else on offense is a question mark, but this area can prevent finding any real answers if plays are blown up before they can develop. It is within a hair of No. 1 as usual.
3. Linebackers
After a few years where this was a very stable position, even a bonus year of eligibility ran out. The transfer portal finished off any hopes of experience with the Razorbacks leading the charge back. Maybe the best news is this is a position where pure raw talent can overcome some experience mistakes and that works in reverse about as well, too. Everyone is expecting the defense to be improved, which is precisely why I keep wondering if that's going to be the case because there are other big questions.
4. Defensive Line
Another position with some potentially good players, but outside of Landon Jackson, everybody else is going to have to prove it playing together in an SEC schedule. Getting pressure on the quarterback requires a team effort. If no inside pressure is provided, the offensive line can scheme a couple of protectors on Jackson if he ends up being all they've got up front. Folks keep telling me the talent is there to be a top-level team, but I've seen better in practice for the Hogs years ago and just about all of them had big-time size and were more athletic. If this group can't handle it at least enough for the linebackers to clean up, there will be issues.
5. Kickers
Cam Little gave Sam Pittman and the offense more than a little security the last three seasons. Even if they couldn't get 7, if they got across midfield, they had a reasonable shot to get at least 3. You're not going to win many with the offensive-oriented rules these days by relying on field goals, but it's better than coming up empty-handed. Again, there are some names and talent that's come into the program, but Little provided everybody a measure of hope that there was always a high possibility of coming away with something on a drive that crossed midfield.
As we said there, are plenty of questions. Exactly how they are answered is going to define the entire tone of the fans and program itself when we get to November. Considering the schedule they are facing with the number of teams starting the season in the Top 25 and it's a brutal 12 games.
But the hope is not really high right now. When the highest of hopes from anybody not looking to please some friends is 7 wins, that's not a good sign. Even the most optimistic will aim for 9, but nobody is talking playoffs.
