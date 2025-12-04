UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Mountain West Championship
The Mountain West Championship game drawing near and Friday’s matchup between UNLV and Boise State is expected to be competitive. The Broncos will enter the contest as 3.5-point favorites despite their up-and-down performance in November.
The former No. 25 Broncos started off this season in a hole by losing to South Florida in their season opener and has since turned things around by leaning on Dylan Riley to lead the rushing attack. Anthony Colandrea is powering UNLV in his breakout year and leads the Mountain West in passing yards (3,050) and passing touchdowns (22). Can the Rebels get revenge after losing their final regular-season game to the Broncos last season?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
UNLV vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: +3.5 (-115)
- Boise State: -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNLV: +134
- Boise State: -162
Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
UNLV vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UNLV: 10-2
- Boise State: 8-4
UNLV vs. Boise State Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Anthony Colandrea: Colandrea has thrown seven touchdown passes and rushed for four touchdowns during UNLV’s current four-game winning streak. He eclipsed 250 passing yards in all of those outings. The Mountain West’s most prolific passer can stay hot and light it up against Boise State.
Boise State
Dylan Riley: Riley eclipsed 100 rushing yards in his last game for the first time since he erupted for a career-high 201 rushing yards in his first meeting with UNLV this season. He hasn’t been at his best over the last couple of weeks, but has rushed for a touchdown in three straight appearances and can build on his previous success against the Rebels.
UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
UNLV and Boise State have the Mountain West’s two most productive offenses. The Runnin’ Rebels rank first in yards per game (463.6) and the Broncos are second (430.4). Both teams are well rounded with the ability to move the chains through the air and on the ground, but the visitors are lacking on the defensive side of the ball.
Colorado State is the only Mountain West team that’s given up more rushing yards than UNLV this season. Boise State bullied UNLV up front and tallied 294 rushing yards with three rushing scores the last time these two teams met.
The Broncos have a clear advantage as the hosts and can win and cover to sweep the Rebels this season.
PICK: Boise State -3.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $150 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.