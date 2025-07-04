Lockett shuts down recruitment, confirms pledge with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas received more good news Wednesday evening when heavily recruited safety commit Tay Lockett announced he will shut his recruitment for good.
"I’m shutting it down and sticking with Arkansas," Lockett tells Hogs on SI. "What made it final was just how solid everything felt even after all the noise. I took my visits, I listened, I stayed open, but no matter what came my way, my heart never left Arkansas."
Lockett's announcement comes after a summer of official visits at Arkansas, UCLA and Oregon. Both Big Ten teams attempted to flip his commitment and keep him much closer to home in California, but his allegiance to the Razorbacks remained strong.
Like many recruits outside of Arkansas, they all seem to be impressed by the coaching staff's steadiness in recruiting. Even parents are blown away knowing their sons will be taken care of as long as they are in the program.
Relationships still matter in recruiting and Arkansas' stood the test of time throughout Lockett's recruitment even after pocketing 41 Division I offers.
"The coaching staff never changed up, the love stayed real, and it felt like home every time I was there," Lockett said. "I wanted to be sure I wasn’t just moving off hype or outside pressure, and after everything, it still felt right and even stronger than before."
The 6-foot, 175 pound defensive back has experienced a highly successful high school career in California, recording 248 tackles, 14 interceptions, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over the past three seasons.
While his production speaks for itself, Lockett is very confident in co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and defensive coach Nick Perry's ability to prepare him for the next level.
"It’s where I see myself developing into the player I know I can be, where my family will be in the stands, and where I can chase a legacy.," Lockett said. "I want to be the first Jim Thorpe winner in school history. I’m ready to lock in and work for it."
As a recruit, Lockett is considered a consensus 3-star prospect, No. 647 overall for the 2026 class, No. 53 among safeties and No. 54 ranked athlete in California, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks 2026 25-man class currently ranks No. 8 in the SEC and No. 22 nationally by 247sports.
From a numbers standpoint, Arkansas is far ahead of how it traditionally recruits with a balanced class of 4-stars and high-to-midrange 3-star prospects expected to be key depth pieces.
"Number-wise, we are ahead of pace," Pittman said. "Our [coaches] have went out and done a good job there. It depends on what you want to do.
"We're probably about 50/50 with other teams in how they're running their freshmen, but at the same time that's your cornerstone. I've been really pleased with our recruiting department and our coaches because we are ahead of schedule where we normally have been over the last two or three years."
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star OL Bryce Gilmore, Prosper Texas
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney, South Carolina
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana