Loss of father fuels Hogs' Ball for senior year, life after football
ATLANTA — Arkansas Razorbacks defensive tackle Cam Ball has played with a chip on his shoulder throughout his football career.
From being an underdog recruit in the 2021 class at Tri-Cities High School 12 minutes from Downtown Atlanta, he is one of the Razorbacks leaders heading into the 2025 season.
Nine hours away from home, he leaned on his steadfast faith, his father's guidance and enduring relationship with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman to flourish into larger than life figure.
When talking to Ball about his coach, he glows with pride due to the relationship the pair have built that dates back to his junior high days.
“Coach Pittman, he's a great guy,” Ball said. “I've known Coach Pittman since eighth grade. He was recruiting me at Georgia, and when he got to Arkansas, I said, Coach, I can see myself playing there because I didn't want to stay here. I wanted to go out experience life on my own.
“Coach Pittman, he blessed me with the opportunity to be a Razorback. I'm forever grateful for him. He's a hard-nosed coach. He's going to love on you the same amount he gets on you. He's a great guy.”
Honoring the Iceman
This fall, Ball will finish out his college career without his father, Charles, who passed away after his bout with cancer earlier this summer.
Oh, did they see Charles Ball, attached to a silver necklace was a pendant with a picture of him over Cam’s heart. A fitting tribute to a man dubbed “Iceman” on the hardwood for his clean shooting stroke comparable to the legendary George Gervin.
“First, I want to give all the glory to God," Ball said. “And rest in peace to my father, the one and only Iceman. He passed away about a month ago. He told me how he doesn't care how he gets here, whether he be pushed in a wheelchair or drug here, he just wants to be here.
“I know God called him home. He's not here in the flesh anymore, but I have him right here on my chest, so whenever anybody talks to me, they'll see him.”
While his father wasn't at Thursday's media session in the flesh, Cam was confident that his father was there in spirit to love on him through the day.
"He's probably standing right here, rubbing my head as he always did, in spirit," Ball said. "I know my father's with me and he'll live through me the rest of my life."
His teammate, Taylen Green, was complimentary of how Ball has handled the situation with such grace and maturity.
"For him to be picked for [SEC Media Days] and come back to his hometown, that's a full circle moment. It's all a part of God's plan how he's handled it. He's been a man about it."
Pittman spoke about Charles in the main media room at SEC Media Days, calling him a fine man while gaining a strong impression of who he was while attending his service last month.
"It was one of the most gratifying, joyous ceremonies that you could ever be a part of," Pittman said. "It was unbelievable."
Ball's father molded him into not only the player he is today, but the man and leader who’s earned respect from everyone inside the football complex.
“Just him being my coach in general. All the life lessons he taught me. My father was more so like my best friend. I didn't really look at it like a father/son relationship.
“Out in the backyard, barbecues, shooting basketball, playing horse with him, pick-up games and all the life lessons. I was blessed to have 22 years of a great father figure in my life.”
Ball takes playing the game of football one day at a time. He’s a fortunate one, a kid from a school not known to produce many Division I football players.
An opportunity the 6-foot-5, 326 pound defensive tackle has never taken lightly.
“My main thing is, first of all, give all the glory and honor to Jesus Christ, make sure I talk to him, pray. Just remember my notes, my plays and just take it one play at a time, one game at a time.
“I just prepare for every single game as if it was the game for last week. It really doesn't matter who the opponent is or anything, just take it one play at a time.”
Life after football
Speaking of all those barbecues, Ball wasn't going to give out any secrets he's learned about preparing quality meats, but he does plan to open up a restaurant once his playing days are over.
The northwest region of Arkansas has quite a few barbecue shacks and while he's not sure exactly which town the business will be run out of, he already has a major investor in place.
Just like Ball will be the anchor of Arkansas interior defensive line once again, Pittman will be an anchor in Ball's future business endeavors.
"Arkansas, a lot of barbecue spots there," Ball said. "I'm not worried about competition, but I've got to be smart about where my business is at; but wherever I am, Ball's Barbecue, that's where it will go. I talked to Coach Pittman about going into business with me.
“He reminded me again about how he wanted to invest in it. I'm going to hold him to it. If anybody in this room, remember, you see Ball Barbecue, Sam Pittman, he helped me.”