FAYETTEVILLE — If it wasn't obvious already, Razorback fans aren't happy with the state of the Arkansas football program.

Everyone from athletic director Hunter Yurachek, head coach Ryan Silverfield, players and even the director of marketing have been caught in the barrage of frustration since No. 17 Utah beat Arkansas 43-10 in Salt Lake City on Sept. 12. Countless emails have been sent to the UA Board of Trustees in regard to Yurachek's future.

Now, fans have decided that hurting the UA's bottom line might be the best way to make a statement.

#BoycottArkansasFootball



Don’t buy tickets. Don’t go into the games. Take your wife to the farmers market. https://t.co/qzXCAlYBwE — Big Pig Aidsap (@aidsapev) September 13, 2026

Saturday's game against No. 2 Georgia in Razorback Stadium will be a "stripe-out", which invites fans in corresponding sections of Razorback Stadium to wear either red or white. Arkansas previously had stripeouts for the 2021 game against Texas and last year's game against Notre Dame.

There’s nothing like a wild band of striped-out Razorbacks on a Saturday. 🔴⚪️



🔗: https://t.co/m5XrjwnREA pic.twitter.com/nPYJCjwx1x — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) September 15, 2026

But a supposed boycott of Saturday's game seems to be gaining traction. The standard issue stripe-out announcement social media post from the Razorback football X account had well over as many replies as it had likes early Wednesday morning, which is never a good sign for any post. A similar trend has occurred with Yurachek's social media posts as of late.

Fans across social media have called for a boycott of Saturday's game, and if resale ticket prices are any indication, they may pull it off.

Tickets for Saturday's game, which features the No. 2 team in the country and a perennial powerhouse in Georgia, can be bought for as little as $23 on SeatGeek. Some tickets in the South end zone and the 100 sections of both the east and west side stands are under $100 — again, these are excellent seats for a view of a game featuring a potential national title contender.

Tickets to other Arkansas home games this season weren't exactly selling like hotcakes before, but prices for Saturday's game have taken a nosedive since Arkansas kicked off against Utah. Not even a shred of delusional hope of a massive upset can seem to get folks through the gates of Razorback Stadium on Saturday morning.

If Arkansas does lose to Georgia and the game isn't close, as is expected, it wouldn't be surprising to see ticket prices for the Sept. 26 game against Tulsa, which are already available for as little as $17, to tumble even further. Even Arkansas' other SEC matchups in Fayetteville this season are relatively cheap to get into.

Resale ticket prices for the rest of Arkansas' football games this season. Pretty cheap and only going down. pic.twitter.com/LAbXRAKIBu — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) September 16, 2026

1. No. 15 Tennessee (Oct. 10)

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel after after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get-in price, per SeatGeek: $38

2. Missouri (Oct. 31)

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get-in price: $15

3. South Carolina (Nov. 14)

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) rushes for a 58-yard touchdown run against the Towson Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get-in price: $17

4. No. 7 LSU (Nov. 28)

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warmups before the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get-in price: $57

Vanderbilt hasn't looked very good in its two season-opening wins this season, yet Commodore fans would still have to fork over $94 just to get into the Oct. 17 clash between Arkansas and Vanderbilt in Nashville.

There are still plenty of question marks around Auburn and another first-year head coach in Alex Golesh, but the get-in price for the Tigers' Nov. 7 tilt with Arkansas inside Jordan-Hare Stadium is still $69.

Needless to say, fans are frustrated, and it wouldn't be surprised to see a very fragmented stripe-out in Razorback Stadium on Saturday. If Georgia pulls out to a big halftime lead, don't be surprised if most of that crowd hits the exits early.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.