FAYETTEVILLE — The statistics may paint a pretty picture for LSU, but the eye test did not in the Tigers' 25-10 win over Arkansas inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

Yet as many mistakes as LSU made, Arkansas made more and always seemed ready with a counter whenever the Tigers gave them an opportunity to get back into the game.

After a controversial reversal of a would-be scoop and score for the Tigers, Arkansas got on the board with a short field goal from Max Gilbert. The Hogs then tied the game at 10 after a defensive stop and a 79-yard punt return touchdown from Sutton Smith, and a missed field goal at the first half buzzer from Scott Starzyk meant the Razorbacks had all the momentum.

It was an incredible end to the half for the Razorbacks given the ineptitude of the offense, which had two turnovers and a pair of three and outs on its first four drives.

What followed was a comedy of errors that encapsulate Arkansas' 2026 season. LSU drove right down the field for a go-ahead touchdown, only for Starzyk to doink the extra point off of the right upright. Arkansas' offense, needing to respond, proceeded to punt on its next two drives.

The touchdown came after another controversial call where officials ruled that Dilin Jones recovered his own fumble at the one-yard line despite the ball being wedged between his thighs and an Arkansas defender appearing to have a hand on it.

"When they came back, they said it was a clear recovery by them, even though Arkansas came up with the football," head coach Ryan Silverfield said.

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Nov 28, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Charlie Collins (9) tackles LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 25-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With LSU leading 19-10 late in the third quarter, Arkansas' defense appeared to have come up with another huge stand after a third down sack of Sam Leavitt. Instead, a facemask penalty on Charlie Collins negated the sack and gave the Tigers new life, which they used to score the dagger early in the fourth.

"We had two penalties in the entire game, and listen, there's never an opportune time for penalties," Silverfield said. "But I think when I got here and I sat up here almost 365 days ago when I accepted this job, you sit there and [you're] saying one of the things we need to improve on was penalties, and we have certainly, like, we're going to be in the bottom of the conference, the penalties called on us, which was something that we said we had to improve upon, and we certainly have. But there's no such thing. Like, they've been at really inopportune times, right?

"A facemask on third down... we talked about early in the season, sometimes the penalties were showing up, and man, that just can't happen. Obviously, there's never a good time for them. But yeah, that was obviously detrimental to us being able to get off the field and the opportunity for the offense to maybe go out there and try again."

Starzyk then doinked another extra point, making him 1-3 on the night on PATs. LSU's poor special teams play still didn't matter, however, as Arkansas' offense turned the ball over on downs on its final two possessions. UA's second-to-last drive ended on a run from Braylen Russell that was stuffed, while its final series of the 2026 campaign concluded when KJ Jackson was hit and threw the football to nobody, despite having Donovan Faupel wide open on the left side of the field.

LSU turned the ball over on downs twice, committed more penalties than Arkansas, missed a field goal and two extra points and allowed a punt return touchdown, but the Razorbacks' mistakes came in far bigger moments.

The Tigers may not be a great football team and they certainly didn't look like one on Saturday, but all they needed was their B-minus game to beat the Hogs on the road.

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