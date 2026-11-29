FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Somebody can turn the lights off inside the offensive meeting room. The play sheets can be put away, the film can be filed and the excuses can finally stop.

Arkansas football's 2026 season is over, and an offense that spent much of the year searching for answers, the ending felt awfully familiar.

The Razorbacks closed their season Saturday with a 25-10 loss to LSU, managing just 278 total yards and 75 rushing yards. They did not score an offensive touchdown.

Their only trip to the end zone came courtesy of Sutton Smith's 79-yard punt return, a special teams play that briefly gave Arkansas life before the offense went right back to doing what it had done for much of the afternoon.

It was an appropriate ending to a season that never delivered what Ryan Silverfield envisioned when he brought Tim Cramsey to Fayetteville.

There is no need to pretend Cramsey arrived without a résumé. There was a reason Silverfield trusted him. There was a reason Arkansas fans were excited about the reunion. But after 12 games, the results have left little reason to celebrate what the Razorbacks put on the field offensively.

The Cramsey experiment deserves a serious postmortem. And if Arkansas wants to take a meaningful step forward, it cannot afford to keep treating this season's offensive production as acceptable.

The Expectations Were Actually Reasonable

When Silverfield was hired to lead Arkansas, bringing Cramsey with him made sense.

The two had worked together at Memphis, where Cramsey served as offensive coordinator from 2022 through 2025. During that stretch, the Tigers averaged 36.3 points per game across 51 contests, and their offenses ranked among the nation's top 25 in scoring in all four seasons.

The 2024 Memphis team averaged 35.7 points and 444.5 yards per game while finishing 11-2. The 2025 offense averaged 420.7 total yards per game, including 186.1 rushing yards and 234.6 passing yards.

Not enough people are talking about Chris Marshall from Arkansas.



The 6'3, 215 lbs. Senior has broken out this season for the Razorbacks after transferring over from Boise State.



He's an explosive vertical threat that tracks the ball really well down field and knows how to… pic.twitter.com/l1ZpWf5hte — Reason (@the_real_reason) November 25, 2026

Cramsey had helped develop an offense around quarterback Seth Henigan, who finished his Memphis career as the American Athletic Conference's all-time leading passer with 14,266 yards and 104 touchdowns.

Arkansas was not hiring someone without a history of offensive production. It was bringing in a coordinator who had worked with Silverfield and helped build one of the more consistent Group of Five offenses in the country.

That was the appeal.

The expectation was that some of that production would follow them to the SEC. Instead, Arkansas spent much of the season looking like a program that had forgotten how to consistently move the football.

From Memphis Blues to Fayetteville Frustration

The contrast between Cramsey's Memphis offenses and his first Arkansas offense is difficult to ignore.

Arkansas finished the 2026 season with a 4-8 record, averaging approximately 18.9 points and 336 yards per game. The Razorbacks scored 227 points across 12 games, including the punt-return touchdown against LSU.

The passing game finished with just 11 touchdown passes, including 10 by Jackson — which is the fewest by an Arkansas starting quarterback since Peter Burks in 1996.

The rushing attack was hardly better. Arkansas finished with 1,364 rushing yards, its fewest in a season since 2008.

That is a particularly disappointing number for an offense that was supposed to bring balance to Fayetteville.

There was no dependable identity. There were stretches when the passing game struggled to find consistency, stretches when the running game disappeared and far too many possessions that ended before Arkansas could establish any rhythm.

Arkansas' offensive drives:

Fumble

Interception

Punt

Punt

Field goal

Punt

Punt

Turnover on downs



That marks 17 consecutive offensive possessions in which the Razorbacks have not scored a touchdown. https://t.co/COhe2tF20i — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) November 28, 2026

The problem was not simply that Arkansas lost games. The problem was how frequently the offense made winning football feel unnecessarily difficult.

The Razorbacks needed their defense and special teams to provide momentum because the offense rarely supplied enough of its own.

Even when Arkansas showed signs of life, it struggled to sustain them.

The season-ending performance against LSU was the perfect example. Arkansas finished with only 16 first downs, converted four of 14 third downs and averaged 4.3 yards per play. LSU finished with 553 total yards.

The Tigers rushed for 305 yards, while Arkansas managed just 75.

The Tigers did not need a particularly complicated formula to win either. They controlled the line of scrimmage, moved the football and eventually pulled away. Arkansas, meanwhile, could not find an answer.

The QB Situation Cannot Be Ignored

Cramsey deserves criticism for the offensive production, but the quarterback situation is an important part of the conversation.

KJ Jackson finished the season with significant inconsistency throughout the year. Against LSU, he completed 18 of 35 passes for 203 yards, threw an interception and lost a fumble.

There were moments when Jackson showed the ability to make plays. There were also moments when the offense looked completely out of sync.

That is where the coordinator's responsibility becomes important.

A coordinator is not expected to manufacture a perfect quarterback out of thin air. He is expected to build an offense that gives his players the best possible opportunity to succeed.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

We are rapidly approaching Hank Hendrix time in Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/pLpJcLatuH — Michael Main (@MichaelMain__) November 28, 2026

That includes creating easier throws, establishing a dependable rushing attack, adjusting to personnel limitations and finding ways to keep an offense functional when things are not going according to plan.

Arkansas struggled to accomplish those things consistently.

It would be unfair to place every turnover, missed opportunity or offensive mistake on Cramsey. Players have to execute, and the roster certainly had limitations. But the coordinator cannot escape responsibility when an entire unit finishes the season with historically poor production.

At some point, the results have to matter more than the explanations.

The LSU Finale Was The Final Reminder

There are bad losses, and then there are losses that leave an entire offseason of questions.

Arkansas' 25-10 defeat against LSU was the latter.

The Razorbacks entered the fourth quarter trailing by nine points, still within striking distance. But the offense could not produce the touchdown necessary to make the game interesting.

Arkansas' only touchdown came from Smith's punt return. The offense finished without a touchdown for the second consecutive game, following its shutout against Texas.

Another turnover for the Tigers



INT @iamprentiss pic.twitter.com/UIAjHWQ8uY — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2026

Two games. Zero offensive touchdowns.

That is not the kind of finish that creates confidence heading into an offseason. It is the kind of finish that forces a head coach to evaluate whether the people responsible for the offense are the right people to lead it forward.

There is a difference between an offense having a difficult afternoon and an offense repeatedly failing to give its team a chance.

Arkansas spent too much of this season looking like the latter.

Silverfield Cannot Afford Another Miss

Ultimately, the responsibility for what happens next belongs to Silverfield.

He brought Cramsey to Arkansas because of their relationship and the success they experienced together at Memphis. That connection was supposed to provide stability and a familiar offensive system as Silverfield began rebuilding the Razorbacks.

Instead, the first season has created a significant question about the direction of the offense.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the second half against LSU. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

If Arkansas decides to make a change at offensive coordinator, the next hire cannot simply be another familiar face or someone with an impressive résumé from a different level of college football.

The Razorbacks need a coordinator who understands what it takes to produce against SEC defenses, develop quarterbacks and build an offense that can function regardless of who is taking the snaps.

Hank Hendrix and the future of the quarterback room make that decision even more important. Arkansas cannot afford to waste another offseason without establishing a clear offensive identity.

The transfer portal will provide opportunities to reshape the roster, but bringing in talent without a clear offensive plan is just another way to create the same problems.

Silverfield needs to get this hire right.

The Arkansas fan base has heard enough about potential, familiarity and what an offense could become. It wants to see production.

A Chapter That Arkansas Must Finish

Cramsey's four years at Memphis showed that he could coordinate a productive offense. That history should not be erased because his first season in Fayetteville went poorly.

But past success does not guarantee future results, and Arkansas cannot continue making decisions based on what worked somewhere else.

The Razorbacks needed an offensive coordinator who could help change the direction of the program. Instead, they finished the season with historically low passing and rushing production.

That is the legacy of the 2026 Arkansas offense.

There is no reason to turn this into a personal attack on Cramsey. He took the opportunity, brought his system to Fayetteville and ultimately did not produce the results Arkansas needed.

Football is a results business. The numbers tell the story, and the final scoreboard against LSU provided one last reminder.

The season is over. The offense has been buried. Now Silverfield has to decide whether the coordinator who helped him build something at Memphis is also the man who should be trusted to fix what happened in Fayetteville.

Arkansas fans have waited long enough for an offense worth getting excited about.

It is time to give them one.

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