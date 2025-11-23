Manning runs circles with Longhorns around Green, Razorbacks in rout
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas outscored the Razorbacks 28-17 in the second half en route to a 52-37 win to extend Arkansas' losing to nine games and 0-7 in SEC play.
Here are three quick takeaways.
Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino is now 0-6 in his tenure. The Longhorns' 52 points is the most they've scored in the rivalry since Texas scored 54 in 1894.
Manning shows preseason hype
Texas quarterback Arch Manning was the preseason Heisman favorite at +600.
While the quarterback from royalty lineage at the position has had his up and downs throughout the season, Manning had no problems picking apart a Razorback defense that regressed back to its early season form.
Manning set all kinds records. He completed his first seven passes for 137 yards through the air, the best start to a game in his career.
He also became the first player to record a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown in the SEC when South Carolina's Pharoh Cooper did it in 2014, according to the ABC broadcast.
Texas coach and play caller Steve Sarkisian fooled the Arkansas defense with Manning on the end-around before wide receiver Parker Livingstone floated the ball back to Manning in the corner of the end zone.
Livingstone was equally as dangerous at his normal position catching the ball as the deep threat. He only caught two passes, but accumulated 104 yards, including a touchdown catch of 54 yards in the first quarter.
Manning finished the day 18-for-30 for 389 yards and was responsible for six touchdowns, setting a new career-high in both yards through the air and total touchdowns.
Petrino pulls plug on Green
Arkansas kept the game within striking distance coming out of halftime, trailing by just four. Arkansas' Achilles heel, sputtering in the third quarter, struck again.
Petrino admitted that he considered playing backup quarterback KJ Jackson after Green threw two interceptions against LSU and finally had enough when he shoveled the ball right into the hands of Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald that even bewildered ESPN play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore.
"What is he doing?" Tessitore said.
Green did not return to the game after the interception and finished the game 10-for-19 through the air for 119 yards. Now up to 11 interceptions on the season, Green is two away from entering the Top 10 in Razorback history in single-season interceptions with one game left.
KJ Jackson came in and battled admirably. After Jackson relived Green, he finished the game 16-for-29 for 206 yards with both a passing and rushing touchdown, but did allow a scoop and score on a strip sack.
Starzyk bounces back
Kicking in his home state for the first time, kicker Scott Starzyk went 3-for-3 on field goals after missing a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter against LSU in a one-point loss.
The native of The Woodlands, Texas made his second field goal of over 50 yards on the season after making a 53-yarder in the season opener against Alabama A&M.
It's the fourth straight year that a Razorback kicker has made two 50+ yard field goals.
Arkansas will close out the season against No. 22 Missouri at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.