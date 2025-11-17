Petrino speaks on Arkansas quarterback situation ahead of Texas rivalry
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has seen his senior season falter just as the Razorbacks' record goes into total free fall.
In many ways, Green has had a career year. He's responsible for 26 touchdowns (19 passing, seven rushing) and is on pace to shatter his previous career-high of 24 set with Boise State in 2022. Basic metrics point to a clear progression for Green after all the preseason talk about the jump in Year 2 with coach Bobby Petrino as his play caller.
Green has also seen his propensity for turnovers and negative plays increase, especially in the critical moments after already mediocre showings in that department in 2024. Green's 10 interceptions are already a career-high and only trails Florida DJ Lagway (13) for most in the SEC.
Green's 24 sacks taken are also fourth-highest in the SEC. His carelessness with the football has opened up an interesting discussion at the quarterback position.
Back-up quarterback KJ Jackson has yet to see meaningful action in his two seasons at Arkansas. Making a quarterback change and throwing him into the fire against the No. 3 scoring defense in the SEC on the road against Texas would be a daring move, but one that has enough merit that Petrino did not fully commit to Green as the starter Monday.
Jackson is just 10-for-12 for 169 yards across two seasons of mop-up duty for the Razorbacks. Another factor is Green is out of eligibility after this season and Jackson could play a role on the 2026 team and beyond.
Arkansas is already eliminated from bowl contention, which limits what Green has to prove.
"We did think about it and talk about it," Petrino said about playing Jackson. "I think we’re just going to see how practice plays out. Play whoever we feel has the best chance to let us win."
Petrino, an ardent defender of Green's play throughout his two seasons at Arkansas, still held firm in his belief that the positives outweigh the negatives, but some of the nature of the turnovers have becoming increasingly difficult to stomach.
"There’s no question that he’s had progression from a year ago," Petrino said. "He’s got to get rid of the interceptions, the unforced ones. I felt both of them were unforced the other day [against LSU]. You’re going to throw interceptions as a quarterback at times, but those two should not have been."
The interception that really killed Arkansas was the one at the end of the first half on second and goal when cornerback Mansoor Delane jumped wide receiver Omega Blake, resulting in a potential 10-point swing in a game decided by one point. Arkansas was on the doorstep of 21-13 halftime lead, but the Hogs left just enough time for LSU kicker Damian Ramos to kick a go-ahead 42-yard field goal.
Ramos was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts against Arkansas, going 3-for-3 and making a 50-yarder.
Half of Green's 10 interceptions have either been in the Red Zone or in a one-posession game in the fourth quarter.
Green's play is a key reason why Arkansas continues to be in close games, but as the caliber of defense has ramped up, Green and the rest of the offense's ability to continue to score has taken a step back. Arkansas failed to score more than 20 offensive points for the second time in three games.
At the beginning of the 2024 season, former coach Sam Pittman said he "wouldn't trade him [Green] for anybody out there that somebody wants to trade." Now, with two games left to go in the season, and bowl eligibility long gone, a rather different sentiment is coming from Petrino.
Arkansas and Texas kickoff 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.