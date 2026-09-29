Marshall Emerges As SEC's Most Talented Receiver With Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took a trip around the moon for wide receiver Chris Marshall to begin living up to expectations he accurred during his high school days.

Luckily for Arkansas, they're able to reap the benefits of his emergence as the SEC's top wide receiver as he leads the conference with 28 receptions for 473 yards and one touchdown through four games.

Sure, there are other options in the passing game for Arkansas like CJ Brown, Ismael Cisse and Jamari Hawkins, but it's Marshall's standout play that has quarterback KJ Jackson force-feeding him the football because he's just getting open with every snap.

Wide open.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 34-6. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's entirely possible that Texas A&M will do everything possible to prevent Marshall burning its defense repeatedly on Saturday, and Silverfield is fully aware of that.

"Teams are going to start rolling you know some coverages and doing some different things," Silverfield said. "I think that's part of what you're going to start seeing is are our opponents are going to try to put their best corner on, play man-to-man? Are they going to start rolling u things that way?

"We'll see to , it's to be determined, but we've got to be great with it. And, you know, we need other guys to step up. We've got great faith in all the other wide receivers."

The Aggies' defense was woeful against the pass in a 35-6 loss on the road at LSU last weekend, allowing Sam Leavitt to expose the secondary for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

In coverage, veteran defensive back Dezz Ricks allowed 125 yards and a touchdown and will likely be asked to cover a wideout in Marshall, who isn't lacking in the confidence department following a 198-yard day against Tulsa.

Marshall started his college career at Texas A&M as a freshman during the 2022 season, appearing in six games with 11 receptions for 108 yards receiving. Starting tight end Jaden Platt spent his fist couple of seasons with the Aggies as a member of the 2024 recruiting class, but hardly saw playing time before transferring to Arkansas last season.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt during a timeout against North Alabama at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Sept. 5, 2027. | Nilsen Roman

While Silverfield is aware of that, he doesn't believe either pass catcher is putting any focus on revenge or thought about their time in College Station.

"I love Chris, but I think that was like five schools ago for him," Silverfield said. "So, I don't think that's going to go in their minds, any of those things. ..You got always have respect for where you came from.

"I don't know if there's any extra motivation needed. We talk it so often within ourselves like right the rah rah speech and all that stuff that's that's cool but that lasts 30 seconds right and the motivation itself, like man our guys are are self starters, especially those two individuals I've got great you know didn't matter who we were playing they'll show up and put in the work."

Kickoff between Arkansas and Texas A&M is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, with coverage on ESPN2 and the Razorback Sports Network.

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