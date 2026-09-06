FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jackson was far from perfect on Saturday against North Alabama, but he found his top target in Chris Marshall early and often.

Marshall, who separated himself as Arkansas' WR1 late in fall camp, caught seven passes in Arkansas' 31-14 win for 79 yards on 10 targets; no other Arkansas player had more than four catches or six targets.

"Chris is a great teammate," Jackson said. "He showed us a lot on the sideline today, just keeping everybody up, never getting down. We had some stalled out drive on offense. Chris is a guy that kept us going, and he’s been one of those guys all camp.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall during the second half of the season opener against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

"He’s going to make plays for us and I think a lot — how many, like nine people? — caught the ball today. So it’s just a testament to how hard that receiver and tight end group has been working."

Perhaps the biggest surprise in regard to Marshall's performance on Saturday was the fact that he didn't have a truly explosive play. He only averaged 11.3 yards per reception, nearly eight yards below the 19.1 yards per catch he averaged at Boise State last season.

What Marshall was, however, on Saturday, was reliable. And on a day where Jackson looked timid and rattled at times, having a reliable target in Marshall to go to was key.

"I think you can open up the run game if you have the ability to push the ball downfield, and you know the explosive pass game," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "We were really good on the intermediate stuff, but were we able to push the ball downfield? No, and we should be able to win those matchups."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson prepares to call for the snap against North Alabama in the season opener. | Nilsen Roman

It was surprising to see Jackson and Arkansas not test North Alabama's secondary in a 1-on-1 matchup with Marshall at least once. Marshall never had an opportunity to make a huge play, as he did multiple times throughout fall camp, on a go route, and given the matchup nightmare he was for UNA, it would've made sense if Tim Cramsey called a shot play for Marshall.

It wouldn't be surprising at all, however, if Arkansas decides to take more shots in Marshall's direction next week against Utah, especially if Jackson appears more comfortable early and has protection up front.

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