Early game against Memphis leaves Hogs fans with plenty of viewing options
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks face Memphis on the road at 11 a.m. this morning on ABC, which means Hogs fans are going to have the rest of the day needing quality options to keep on the television in the background as they spend time with their families.
So, after sifting through the schedule, here are the times, television stations and key information of this weekend's games that might warrant the interest of Arkansas fans.
11 a.m.
No. 17 Texas Tech @ No. 16 Utah, Fox
In a battle of money versus tradition, the Red Raiders try to buy their way into prime position to run a rather weak Big 12 Conference and solidify the inside track on claiming the league's bid to the College Football Playoff.
Hogs fans will remember Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton, who has now thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns with a single interception through three games. He's the star to watch during commercials of the Arkansas game.
2:30 p.m.
No. 22 Auburn @ No. 11 Oklahoma, ABC
SEC Nation is on site in Norman for the return of Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold to face his old team. Hugh Freeze has spent the past several months trying to restore the former 5-star's confidence after it was destroyed in a single season leading Oklahoma last year.
On the other side, potential Heisman candidate John Mateer finds out if he can keep running over defenders now that he's facing an SEC defense. Expect both quarterbacks to run the ball a lot in this one.
Tulane @ No. 13 Ole Miss, ESPN
Tulane is a possible contender for the Group of Five slot in the playoffs. However, this one is on the list because Arkansas fans can watch and see if Trinidad Chambliss continues to summon his national championship aura with accurate passing and great running instincts while subbing in for starting Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons once again.
Hogs fans will lose it if he happens to have an off day.
Purdue @ No. 24 Notre Dame, NBC
Barry Odom's Boilermakers are looking to test the theory as to whether Notre Dame's name means enough to stay ranked if they fall to 0-3. It will be interesting to see how Purdue attacks the Irish on both sides of the ball as each play will be an opportunity for Hogs coach Sam Pittman to pick the brain of Odom as to what worked and didn't work.
6 p.m.
South Carolina @ No. 23 Missouri, ESPN
This was supposed to be a bigger game than it currently is. Both teams were supposed to be undefeated in a Top 25 showdown, but Vanderbilt knocked South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers from the game last week and spent the rest of the game stomping quite the mud hole.
Sellers is supposedly going to make a run at playing this game, but there's no telling at what level he will be able to perform. Drinkwitz appears to have caught a break and should be able to ride his quarterback and receiving corps to an SEC win.
6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Illinois @ No. 19 Indiana, NBC
The Fightin' Bielemas of Illinois are looking to steal the title of Big Ten team people didn't think about that claims a playoff spot from Indiana. Per usual, the Hoosiers have a schedule that features five teams that either have, will be or traditionally are on the ESPN Bottom 10 list, so playing a ranked opponent is a big deal for them.
They have outscored their opponents 156-23. Meanwhile, Illinois at least played Duke, whom they dispatched rather easily on the road and once again feature quarterback Luke Altmyer, who has been playing Division I quarterback since the Hogs had their magical nine-win season back in 2021 in Pittman's second season.
7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. @ No. 8 Texas
Speaking of teams in the ESPN Bottom 10, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning gets one last chance to show he can pass against air before SEC play begins. If he struggles after getting booed by Texas fans last week, it will be interesting to see if Steve Sarkisian kicks the tires on Manning's less commercially prolific back-up — checks notes — Matthew Caldwell.
If the name sounds familiar, it's because he threw for over 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns at Troy last season while completing over 63% of his passes.