Might be time for Arkansas football to take different approach

Razorback FB from 1998-2011:



109-65 overall

60-53 vs. SEC

Six 9+ win seasons

One BCS bowl

Eight NY bowl

Five AP Top 25 finishes

4-4 or better in SEC 9 times



Since 2012:



67-91 overall

32-79 vs SEC

One 9-win seasons

Seven bowl games

One AP top 25 finish

4-4 SEC or better twice