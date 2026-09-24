Mike Irwin Calls Out Hunter Yurachek For Not Answering Tough Questions: 'Giant PR Effort'

FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Irwin of Pig Trail Nation has seen anything and everything during his storied career covering the Razorbacks. But what he and many other local Arkansas reporters haven't seen much is UA athletic director Hunter Yurachek, who rarely speaks to local media.

On the surface, that's not a huge issue. Yurachek is, one would assume, quite busy being the athletic director of a Power Four school.

Where is the issue arises is that Yurachek, who is under intense scrutiny at the moment as Arkansas football's struggles have continued into Ryan Silverfield's first year as head coach, did talk to a reporter recently — On3's Brett McMurphy.

Unlike local beat reporters who cover the Razorbacks 24/7, 365, McMurphy doesn't know quite as much about the ins and outs of Razorback athletics, which is understandable. However, that plays to Yurachek's advantage in that he wasn't asked by McMurphy about the intracacies of Razorback athletics like he likely would've been by a local reporter.

A local reporter would ask him questions he doesn't want to answer. The On3 article was a PR piece by a reporter who doesn't have a clue why Arkansas football fans are frustrated with the AD. https://t.co/hf1blW1Jjs — Mike Irwin (@MikeIrwinPTN) September 23, 2026

Yurachek's exclusive interview with McMurphy was published Wednesday and only added fuel to the raging fire that has burned regarding Yurachek's future, or lack thereof, at the University of Arkansas.

"A local reporter would ask him questions he doesn't want to answer," Irwin said in a social media post. "The On3 article was a PR piece by a reporter who doesn't have a clue why Arkansas football fans are frustrated with the AD."

The last time Yurachek talked with local media was in June after the naming rights deal for Razorback Stadium with CommunityAmerica Credit Union was announced.

"When was the last time he did an interview with KNWA? When was the last time he did one here?," Irwin inquired on Pig Trail Nation. "What he will do is talk to national media people, because they don't know what's going on. They don't know all the details. If he does an interview with a Trey Biddy, an Andrew Hutchinson, some of these other guys, they're going to know the right questions to ask him. I don't think he wants to answer those questions. He didn't want to answer those questions at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

"You get these kind of articles, and some people have even complained it's behind a paywall, because you gotta pay to read On3... It was very controversial. It didn't help him. Maybe he thought it would help him, but it didn't. People who are mad at him are even more mad today than they were before that article was written, because they feel like it was just one giant PR effort."

At press time, all three of McMurphy's X posts sharing his interview with Yurachek had more replies than likes. Such ratios certainly aren't what Yurachek was likely hoping to see.

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