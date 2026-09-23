Hunter Yurachek Admits He Was Slow To Adapt To New Era Of College Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fans are not happy with athletic director Hunter Yurachek, to say the least.

The blame for the Razorbacks' struggles through the first three games of the 2026 season can be laid at the feet of many, but most fans are frustrated with Yurachek after he made a relatively unpopular head coaching hire in Ryan Silverfield. It's also apparent that Arkansas is well behind the rest of the SEC in fundraising and NIL, as was revealed by a report from The Athletic that said that the Razorbacks spent less on their 2026 roster than any other school in the conference.

While the NIL era only began five years ago, its evolution and rapid acceleration to where it is now has left some teams, including Arkansas, in the dust. That's part of why former head coach Sam Pittman struggled to keep up over his final few seasons at Arkansas, which left Yurachek to remark after Pittman's firing that he didn't have the resources to win at UA.

In an interview with On3's Brett McMurphy which was published Wednesday, Yurachek admitted that he was late to adapt to NIL, especially in regard to hiring a general manager. Arkansas didn't hire a general manager in its athletic department until March 2025 and didn't hire Gaizka Crowley, the Razorbacks' football GM, until December.

Arkansas may have a football problem. Firing athletic director Hunter Yurachek could create a bigger one for Razorbacks

https://t.co/9a6VatZrN6 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2026

"Looking back, I would have established a general manager-type position earlier,” Yurachek said. “College football changed incredibly quickly with NIL, the transfer portal and now revenue sharing. We were asking the head coach and his staff to manage responsibilities that increasingly require an entirely different level of specialization.”

Even with a GM, however, Silverfield estimated that he spent 75 percent of the offseason fundraising. And clearly, based on Arkansas' poor play through three games and the fact that the Razorbacks are still at the bottom of the SEC in roster spending, Arkansas' lack of quick adaptation to the new era of college football is coming back to bite it.

Yurachek told McMurphy that he understands the frustration around Arkansas football but believes "any fair evaluation has to include what is actually happening inside the program."

"That work began last year and is happening every single day," Yurachek said. "Where I think we have fallen short is making the work inside the building more visible so our fans, our community, understands the changes we’ve made, significant changes, to build a modernized, successful and sustainable program.”

For what it's worth, Silverfield thinks that he does have the resources to win at Arkansas right away, as he explained in his Monday news conference.

"I like our roster," Silverfield said. "I like the young men we have and we’re going to go out there and fight and compete. Our plan is we’re going to bring our absolute best every single week. Are we going to continue to work to improve our resources here at the University of Arkansas? Absolutely. I knew this job was not going to be easy, we talked about it when I first got here.

"There’s a reason why we’ve won one Power 4 home game in the last three years, but it’s my job to fix that. And I make no doubts, no excuses, no explanations. We will get this fixed an we will get it turned around in the right direction, because we have a bunch of guys that believe and they’re going to keep fighting. And our job is to continue to improve the resources, to better give ourselves opportunity each and every time we take the field."

Dec 4, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference along with vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek at Frank Broyles Center. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas might technically be modernized now. It has a footballs-specific GM and has clearly put a bigger emphasis on fundraising than it ever did before. But with results on the field still being lackluster and plenty of negative outside noise entrapping Yurachek, his days at the helm of the UA athletic department could be numbered.

Yurachek said that he and Silverfield "have a plan" to build a championship-caliber program at Arkansas, but there's a chance Yurachek may not be around, at least past 2027, to see that plan through.

While firing Yurachek would force UA to find a new athletic director, going in a new direction might be the only way for Arkansas to adapt to a new era of college athletics. At the very least, starting over can't be any worse than trying the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.