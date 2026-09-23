Silverfield Isn't 'Asking For Time' To Get Hogs Turned Around: 'We Will Get This Thing Done'

FAYETTEVILLE — To Ryan Silverfield's credit, he seems to understand that Arkansas fans aren't interested in hearing about the process of a long rebuild. In the new NIL era of college football, they shouldn't have to, either.

Teams are now able to make very quick turnarounds, though the Razorbacks have yet to do so this season. Arkansas is coming off a pair of blowout losses to No. 15 Utah and No. 2 Georgia that have reinvigorated frustration from fans with Arkansas' football program, especially athletic director Hunter Yurachek.

Speaking on the SEC coacches teleconference on Wednesday ahead of Arkansas' matchup with Tulsa on Saturday, Silverfield reiterated that he's determined on turning things around at UA this season and in the future.

"I have no doubt, absolutely no doubt in my mind that we will get this program back to where it needs to be," Silverfield said. "Is it going to happen overnight? I'm not sure. We're certainly working our tails off to get it there. I appreciate the [fans] who show up, who cheer loudly and proudly for the Razorbacks. We love our fans and we're grateful for that.

"I'm not asking for time. I'm just telling [them] that we will get this thing done. We will continue to improve and do it the right way and try and set this thing up for long-term success year in and year out over time. We're going to continue to work for alignment for everyone that's involved with this football program."

Those comments from Silverfield came just hours after Brett McMurphy of On3 published an exclusive interview with Yurachek, in which Yurachek said that he wished he had hired a general manager for Arkansas' football program sooner.

"I understand the fan frustration and the spotlight on football,” Yurachek said. “I am frustrated as well, but at the same time, I think any fair evaluation has to include what is actually happening inside the program."

Yurachek then went on to say that Arkansas fell short in revealing to fans the "work inside the building." But the interview was not well received by a frustrated Arkansas fan base that feels as if they were misled when he said in December that Arkansas was going to be in the middle of the SEC in regard to finances and NIL, only for a report from The Athletic to say that Arkansas actually spent the least amount of money on its roster of any team in the conference.

The interview with McMurphy could end up being Yurachek's last stand of sorts. Nobody at the UofA or in the Arkansas fan base is happy with where the Razorback football program is right now, and while not every loss falls at the feet of Yurachek, some of his decisions have certainly hindered the program as it tries to return to its winning ways.

Silverfield and Arkansas will look to get back to .500 on the season when they host Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

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