Monte Harrison, C.J. Brown igniting Razorbacks’ hopes for season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has seen the same things we have in preseason practices.
Wide receivers Monte Harrison and C.J. Brown have made a big jump from last season when neither one really had a key role.
Especially Harrison, 30, who has taken an unconventional path to the Razorbacks. After playing 10 seasons of professional baseball, including stints with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels, Harrison joined Arkansas as a walk-on last year.
“When you put up on the board all our players and their size, strength, speed, jumping ability, he just pops off the board,” Petrino said after a recent closed scrimmage. “You’re going, ‘This is unbelievable how talented this young man is, or old man is.’ I don’t know what you call him, young or old. He’s still young to me, I can tell you that. But he is an unbelievable talent. Now he understands football.”
Harrison had not played organized football since high school, where he was a standout at Lee’s Summit West in Missouri and originally committed to play both football and baseball at Nebraska.
“I didn’t put the pads on until fall camp around this time last year, and that was my first time in 10 years,” Harrison said early in August. “Rust is kind of an understatement. I needed more than WD-40 to be able to get through it. When I got through probably the fifth or sixth game of the year, I felt like I started to transition and started to feel more fluid.”
Petrino said Harrison’s athleticism was evident from the outset, but it took awhile to figure things out.
Harrison’s adjustment to football after a decade away was challenging, but Petrino said the receiver is now starting to make plays and leading.
“Monte still had another big game, or big day out there,” Petrino said of a recent scrimmage. “Made a lot of catches, did a good job of running routes, ran after the catch, so I was happy with him.”
Brown, a sophomore from Bentonville, Ark., has also drawn praise for his development and versatility. After contributing late in his freshman season, including in the Razorbacks’ bowl game, Brown has established himself as a reliable option at both the slot and outside receiver positions.
“Right now, he’s playing two different positions for us and his skill set, his quickness is really good inside, but he also has the really nice speed and routes that he can hit on the outside,” Petrino said. “The quarterbacks feel good about where you’re going to be on the deep throw, so he’s going to have a good year for us.”
Brown was a consensus three-star recruit and finished his senior year of high school with 1,254 yards and 15 touchdowns. He caught five passes for 62 yards as a freshman last season.
Arkansas added seven transfer receivers in the offseason, but Harrison and Brown have stood out in camp. Both performed well in the team’s second closed scrimmage, with Harrison making multiple catches and Brown recording a long touchdown.
Wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch has also praised Harrison, citing his leadership in a position group filled with new faces. Fouch said Harrison’s professional experience in baseball has translated into mental toughness and preparation on the football field.
Harrison’s experience and Brown’s versatility offer Petrino and the Arkansas offense a pair of playmakers who have already made an impact in practice and are poised to contribute when the season begins.
Harrison is just glad to playing college football after a decade in professional sports. It was an interest he went in a different direction with professional baseball.
“A decade ago, I never would have pictured myself here, but all I’ve wanted to do is compete,” he said. “I’m grateful Arkansas gave me a shot.”
Petrino expects Brown to take on a bigger role in the offense this year.
For a position that saw nearly all of the key playmakers from last season either run out of eligibility or transfer, there are still a lot of questions.
There is an opportunity both players may be ready to grab.