Morris’ Air Raid ties might be more intriguing in Razorbacks' search
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Arkansas moves closer to naming its next head football coach, one name gaining traction is North Texas coach Eric Morris.
Don't assume that is someone telling me he's at the top of any list of anybody that has a vote. There have been more than one or two people that do talk about him.
A lot of people of people hear his last name and break into a cold sweat over the last guy with the same name from the same general area. If they even know each other, it's probably only in passing and they have entirely different offensive philosophies.
The former Texas Tech receiver and assistant under Mike Leach has deep roots in the Air Raid offense — a connection that could appeal to Arkansas decision-makers looking for an identity shift.
The connection to a guy many Hog fans wanted as the coach in 2019 will jump to mind quickly. While Leach didn't win a title to anything he did get people excited about a team lighting up scoreboards. That's what Razorback fans love.
Best of Arkansas Sports said that Morris “is an outside-the-box option who could bring an exciting brand of football to Fayetteville.”
The Razorbacks have been in search of offensive consistency, and Morris’ background suggests he could deliver the up-tempo attack that resonates in the modern SEC.
At 40, Morris has already established himself as a creative offensive mind with a record of quarterback development and production. His path includes stops under Kliff Kingsbury and his own head-coaching success at Incarnate Word before moving to Denton.
Offensive production defines Morris’ résumé
This season, North Texas has surged to 8-1 and ranks second nationally in scoring and sixth in total offense. That productivity is a big part of Morris’ reputation as an innovator.
Best of Arkansas Sports reported that Morris “coached Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, developed Cam Ward at Incarnate Word and Washington State and brought John Mateer to the Palouse” and Washington State.
Those experiences show his knack for elevating quarterbacks regardless of recruiting status.
At North Texas, Morris’ current quarterback, Drew Mestemaker — a former walk-on — sits third in the nation in passing yards. He's probably going to be in the Burlsworth Trophy voting.
For Arkansas fans frustrated by an offense that stalls after halftime, that could be appealing.
His overall head coaching record of 24-18 at Incarnate Word and 19-15 through three seasons at North Texas. It's not too overwhelming to excpect miracles immediately.
While Morris’ teams score points, their defensive results have been mixed. In today's world of of offense dominating games, I'm not really sure it's as big of a deal as it used to be.
Search tightening as other names fade
The Razorbacks’ search appears to be narrowing. Interim coach Bobby Petrino, who finished 0-4 in his brief return, is probably sticking in pin into the memory bubble from his two good years with the Hogs that he's never done anywhere since.
Other rumored candidates are losing traction. Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham — who guided the Sun Devils to last year’s College Football Playoff — reportedly declined interest.
Other names on everybody's list is James Franklin, Alex Golesh and P.J. Fleck as names under discussion, but the consensus suggests the Razorbacks are moving toward a more focused list.
It's probably not unrealistic to expect most of that's backed up with anything more than gossip or hope.
That short list could favor offensive innovators like Morris, who bring energy and adaptability to a program in transition.
Right now everyone thinks James Franklin, fired at Penn State last month, is the focus. There are just as many people that don't find him particularly appealing.
Having just seen Franklin from a distance, he may be a nice enough guy but doesn't look like anyone that's going to fire up a fan base that is becoming alarmingly apathetic.
It's probably going to take an unrealistic amount of wins to fire it up to full tilt.
What makes Morris appealing
Morris’ Air Raid background aligns with the Razorbacks’ need to modernize their attack. He has demonstrated an ability to recruit quarterbacks, install efficient passing schemes, and score against higher-resource programs.
Best of Arkansas Sports described his track record as so strong “that calling it impressive feels like an understatement.”
His ties to the Leach coaching tree also carry cultural value. Leach’s influence runs deep across college football, and hiring one of his protégés would give Arkansas a connection to a proven offensive philosophy.
The Air Raid system emphasizes tempo, spacing, and simplicity — traits that could complement Arkansas’ existing skill talent. Implemented successfully, it could make the Razorbacks one of the SEC’s more watchable offenses again.
Hurdles and broader landscape
Even with those credentials, there are challenges. Morris’ relative inexperience in Power Five competition and modest record in close games are points of concern.
Transitioning from North Texas to the SEC means competing weekly against programs with far greater depth and resources.
Most Razorback fans still think a proven college winner should be the target, but coaches around the country I know fairly well keep telling me it's not. More like a graveyard some have said.
Taking the route Indiana did with Curt Cignetti has paid off pretty well. It may be what the Hogs have to do.
Key takeaways:
- North Texas coach Eric Morris, from the Mike Leach coaching tree, is a rising name in Arkansas’ search.
- Morris’ Air Raid offense and QB development make him attractive despite limited Power Five experience.
- Arkansas’ coaching search is tightening, signaling a potential hire in the near future.