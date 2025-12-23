College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Bowl Game This Week (BYU Will Beat Georgia Tech in Pop-Tarts Bowl)
Don't let the College Football Playoff distract you from the fact we have a loaded slate of Bowl games to bet on this week before we return our attention back to the second round of the playoff.
As we all enjoy some time with loved ones over the holiday week, let's also have some fun by placing a few bets on this week's bowl action. In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to win every bowl game that's set to take place this week. We don't care about point spreads here, all we want is to pick the winner of each game. Let's dive into it.
College Football Bowl Game Picks This Week
Toledo vs. Louisville Bush's Bova Raton Bowl Prediction
Pick: Toledo +350
Toledo was quietly one of the best teams in the country in terms of advanced metrics this season. They ranks second amongst all teams in net adjusted EPA per play behind only Ohio State, and seventh in net success rate. They also have a stylistic advantage in this game as the Rockets have allowed only 6.0 yards per pass attempt and now they face a pass-first offense in the Cardinals. Toledo is live to pull off this upset.
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss New Orleans Bowl Prediction
Pick: Western Kentucky -108
UNLV vs. Ohio Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Prediction
Pick: Ohio +198
Ohio is a run-first team and they get to face a UNLV squad that allows 5.2 yards per carry and ranks 124th out of 136 teams in opponent rush EPA. The Bobcats are a great upset pick for this week's bowl schedule.
California vs. Hawai'i Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl Prediction
Pick: California +102
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern GameAbove Sports Bowl Prediction
Pick: Northwestern -465
New Mexico vs. Minnesota Rate Bowl Prediction
Pick: Minnesota -130
FIU vs. UTSA SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Prediction
Pick: UTSA -230
UTSA is an underrated team. They finished 49th in net-adjusted EPA per play and 40th in net success rate. FIU is 77th and 95th in those two metrics. UTSA has also recorded some solid wins this season, including a 22-point victory against Tulane and a win against Colorado State.
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina Go Bowling Military Bowl Prediction
Pick: Pittsburgh -350
Penn State vs. Clemson Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction
Pick: Clemson -162
UConn vs. Army Wasabi Fenway Bowl Prediction
Pick: Army -335
Georgia Tech vs. BYU Pop-Tarts Bowl Prediction
Pick: BYU -192
There's an argument to be made that BYU was good enough to be in the College Football Playoff. They're certainly one of the best teams in the country in terms of advanced metrics, including ranking 20th in net success rate. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech, in my opinion, is an overrated team and will struggle to slow down the Cougars' offense.
Miami-Ohio vs. Fresno State Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Prediction
Pick: Fresno State -225
North Texas vs. San Diego State Isleta New Mexico Bowl Prediction
Pick: North Texas -166
Virginia vs. Missouri TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Prediction
Pick: Missouri -194
LSU vs. Houston Kinder's Texas Bowl Prediction
Pick: Houston -134
