College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Bowl Game This Week (BYU Will Beat Georgia Tech in Pop-Tarts Bowl)

Bet on BYU to beat Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Don't let the College Football Playoff distract you from the fact we have a loaded slate of Bowl games to bet on this week before we return our attention back to the second round of the playoff.

As we all enjoy some time with loved ones over the holiday week, let's also have some fun by placing a few bets on this week's bowl action. In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to win every bowl game that's set to take place this week. We don't care about point spreads here, all we want is to pick the winner of each game. Let's dive into it.

College Football Bowl Game Picks This Week

Toledo vs. Louisville Bush's Bova Raton Bowl Prediction

Pick: Toledo +350

Toledo was quietly one of the best teams in the country in terms of advanced metrics this season. They ranks second amongst all teams in net adjusted EPA per play behind only Ohio State, and seventh in net success rate. They also have a stylistic advantage in this game as the Rockets have allowed only 6.0 yards per pass attempt and now they face a pass-first offense in the Cardinals. Toledo is live to pull off this upset.

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss New Orleans Bowl Prediction

Pick: Western Kentucky -108

UNLV vs. Ohio Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Prediction

Pick: Ohio +198

Ohio is a run-first team and they get to face a UNLV squad that allows 5.2 yards per carry and ranks 124th out of 136 teams in opponent rush EPA. The Bobcats are a great upset pick for this week's bowl schedule.

California vs. Hawai'i Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl Prediction

Pick: California +102

Central Michigan vs. Northwestern GameAbove Sports Bowl Prediction

Pick: Northwestern -465

New Mexico vs. Minnesota Rate Bowl Prediction

Pick: Minnesota -130

FIU vs. UTSA SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Prediction

Pick: UTSA -230

UTSA is an underrated team. They finished 49th in net-adjusted EPA per play and 40th in net success rate. FIU is 77th and 95th in those two metrics. UTSA has also recorded some solid wins this season, including a 22-point victory against Tulane and a win against Colorado State.

Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina Go Bowling Military Bowl Prediction

Pick: Pittsburgh -350

Penn State vs. Clemson Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction

Pick: Clemson -162

UConn vs. Army Wasabi Fenway Bowl Prediction

Pick: Army -335

Georgia Tech vs. BYU Pop-Tarts Bowl Prediction

Pick: BYU -192

There's an argument to be made that BYU was good enough to be in the College Football Playoff. They're certainly one of the best teams in the country in terms of advanced metrics, including ranking 20th in net success rate. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech, in my opinion, is an overrated team and will struggle to slow down the Cougars' offense.

Miami-Ohio vs. Fresno State Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Prediction

Pick: Fresno State -225

North Texas vs. San Diego State Isleta New Mexico Bowl Prediction

Pick: North Texas -166

Virginia vs. Missouri TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Prediction

Pick: Missouri -194

LSU vs. Houston Kinder's Texas Bowl Prediction

Pick: Houston -134

