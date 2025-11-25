Morris takes Oklahoma State job, ending chance of Razorbacks' pursuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Morris is no longer an option for Arkansas after the North Texas coach agreed to become the next head coach at Oklahoma State, according to multiple sources.
Morris’ acceptance of the position ends any connection between him and Arkansas’ ongoing search, closing one avenue the Razorbacks had monitored as they work to stabilize the program.
Morris, who has led North Texas to a 10-1 record this season, is expected to coach the Mean Green through the remainder of the regular season and any postseason play.
His move to Oklahoma State had been developing behind the scenes in recent days as the Cowboys sought a replacement following a period of program evaluation.
The chance to guide a Big 12 program with a long track record of consistent success probably played a major role in Morris’ decision. It also could be a clue the Razorbacks' job wasn't an option.
The development affects Arkansas directly. Morris had been viewed as one of several offensive-minded coaches whose name surfaced during discussions surrounding the Razorbacks’ vacancy.
His reputation for energy, player development, and strong offensive structure made him a logical possible fit.
With his decision made, the Razorbacks must explore other candidates who align with its goals for rebuilding and long-term improvement.
North Texas officials expect Morris to stay in place through the end of the season.
According to media sources, Morris emphasized finishing the year with his players and staff before transitioning fully to his new role. His 10-1 season has created momentum that strengthened his appeal to Oklahoma State and placed him in the national coaching conversation.
For Arkansas, the timing means the Razorbacks must continue addressing their coaching search with urgency. Morris’ removal from the candidate pool reshapes the board and may influence how quickly the next phase of the search progresses.
The Razorbacks had been evaluating several coaches with offensive expertise, and Morris’ success at North Texas made him one of the more intriguing possibilities before he accepted the Oklahoma State job.
The shift also underscores how competitive this coaching cycle has become.
Programs across the country are targeting similar profiles — rising coaches capable of energizing recruiting, maximizing NIL alignment and building sustained systems.
Losing Morris as an option means Arkansas must pivot to other names that fit those priorities.
While Arkansas hasn't released a formal statement in response to Morris’ decision, those connected to the process understand its significance.
It reinforces the urgency the Razorbacks face as they work to bring stability back to the program following a difficult season. That's assuming he was on a list.
It also could narrow the list of realistic candidates at a stage when several schools are competing for similar hires.
Morris’ move also reflects the strength of Oklahoma State’s appeal. The program offers established resources, competitive stability, and a consistent presence in conference contention.
Arkansas now has to look at alternatives, if Morris was indeed one of the coaches that's been named on some lists of final candidates. Right now, it's all speculation.
For now, Morris remains with North Texas until the end of the season.
Oklahoma State begins its planning for the transition, and the Razorbacks continue trying to keep up as the carousel keeps shifting.
Key takeaways
- Eric Morris accepted the Oklahoma State job and is no longer a candidate for Arkansas.
- Arkansas must pivot to new coaching options as the search continues.
- Morris will finish the season at North Texas before moving to Oklahoma State.