Ms. Lisa Had To Choose Between Jail Or Dickson Street After Arkansas' Loss To Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE —Lisa Hancock of Light, Ark., made headlines when she called into the Chuck and Bo Show and other various radio shows around the state after Arkansas' 43-10 loss to Utah on Sept. 12.

Hancock, who has done 31 interviews since she got on the map for her unfiltered frustration with the Razorbacks, called into the Chuck and Bo Show again on Thursday and once again had a memorable visit with hosts Bo Mattingly and Chuck Barrett.

"My husband said everybody in Light thinks I'm having an affair with the UPS man, because every day I get a package," Hancock said. "And all I did that day — I was fed up — I was checking over my list, how much money over the last century that had been given, and we're in deep doo-doo here. I'll be nice. I know y'all have to walk the company line. I don't."

📞 MISS LISA RETURNS!! pic.twitter.com/Ujfqe5mtvl — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) October 15, 2026

Hancock was among the fans in attendance at Arkansas' 24-17 loss to Tennessee and, unsurprisingly, was not happy with Ryan Silverfield's decision to punt on fourth and 10 with 1:45 left in the game.

"I was drinking water, and I actually spit my water two aisles in front of me all over a lady's back. She said, 'that's okay. I'm pissed, too.' And I said, 'I'm out of here before I run on the field and go to jail.' It's either go to Dickson and drown my sorrows, or go to jail, and I chose to go to Dickson. I was so... I'm still sick over it.

"Kentucky, look what they're doing with a first-year coach. Look what we're doing with a first-year coach. I hope his [Silverfield] tenure ends this year. I'm not buying tickets, I'm not going to another football game. I sat through that Saturday, and I said, honestly now, 'God, if you will get me out of here in one piece, I'll not come back to another football game this year."



Hancock also wasn't very impressed with John Calipari's endorsement of Hunter Yurachek Wednesday at SEC Basketball media days.

Arkansas Razorbacks superfan Miss Lisa Hancock signs a commemorative football. | Lisa Hancock, Facebook

"I couldn't believe it," Hancock said. "Y'all know I drove [UA Board of Trustees member] Steve Cox crazy the last two weeks. And I'm going to keep driving him crazy. I'm pulling up in his driveway, he only lives 30 minutes down the road from me. I'm not here to run him down, but please email him.

"I could be living in a house like Steve Cox for the money I've spent [on the Razorbacks] the last 40 years. That's what pisses me off. I'm tired of being used. I'm tired of being lied to. I'm tired of being told - Chuck, you were there, you heard him - all this stuff we were going to do this year. He didn't get none of right.... I'm tired of boards, reviews, chancellors, presidents and BOT member. They are on my mad list. I'm tired of all of 'em, especially the fat one that walks out there, like I said before, taht looks like the guy on the Monopoly box. I'm tired of him."

"I want to win. I don't care who they sleep with. I don't care if they graduate. They get a free education, if they don't want to take advantage of it, I don't care. I don't care what they smoke. I don't care what they do with other things. I want to win. That's all I want to do, is win. It's not funny, y'all."

Many Razorback fans feel the same way as Ms. Lisa. A win over another winless SEC team in Vanderbilt on Saturday would be a nice reprieve from Arkansas' rough start to the season.

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