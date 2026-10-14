Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The Georgia Bulldogs got their biggest win of the 2026 college football season last week when they squeaked out a 20-17 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide. That, along with Texas losing to Oklahoma, has catapulted the Bulldogs up to No. 1 in the latest AP Poll.

They'll now look to further bolster their resume and continue their undefeated streak into Week 7 when they host the 3-2 Auburn Tigers.

Auburn had a BYE in Week 6, but are looking to bounce back after going 1-2 in its last three games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Auburn vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Auburn +20.5 (-110)

Georgia -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Auburn +980

Georgia -2000

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Auburn vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Auburn record: 3-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Georgia record: 6-0 (4-0 in SEC)

Auburn vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Georgia is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Auburn is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Auburn's last 10 games

Georgia is 5-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-1 in Georgia games this season

Auburn vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch

Gunner Stockton, QB - Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton is looking like he's ready to lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a deep playoff run this season. He has been fantastic through their first six games, completing 76.6% of passes for 1,298 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. If he keeps playing at this high a level, Georgia is going to be tough to beat.

Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction and Best Bet

Georgia is the far better team and should win this game relatively comfortably, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on them against a competent Auburn team.

Georgia may be a national championship contender, but the Bulldogs aren't without some problems, especially on defense, where they rank 52nd in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 20th in opponent success rate. That alone leaves the door open for the Tigers to remain relatively competitive in this game.

I'll take the points with the Tigers in what is a significant sell-high spot on Georgia.

Pick: Auburn +20.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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