FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to Salt Lake City for a defining Week Two game as they look to shock Utah in one of college football's most underrated homefields.

This is the golden opportunity for the Razorbacks to find early season success and take the country by storm as they look to build momentum heading into its Week Three SEC opener at home against Georgia.

First-year coach Ryan Silverfield wants to set the tone early to get buy-in from the Arkansas fanbase, and there is no better way to generate excitement on the fans' side than winning in one of the toughest road environments in the country such as Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Hogs have a tough road ahead ahead going through a coaching transition along with a disappointing 2-10 season, which to the firing of Sam Pittman.

Utah Utes coach Morgan Scalley watches from the sidelines against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means Week Two is a major eye test as Arkansas coaches figure out how they match up against Power Conference competition. As for the Utes, coming off an impressive 11-2 campaing in 2025, they're under new direction following Kyle Whittingham's resignation that led him to taking the head job at Michigan.

Utah removed the "in waiting tag" off Scalley's title, promoting him to head coach after decades servicing in some capacity as an assistant or coordinator. Arguably his biggest offseason win was keeping senior dual threat quarterback Devon Dampier from following his coach to Michigan.

After transferring in from New Mexico, Dampier threw for more than 2,400 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air while also rushing for more than 800 yards and 10 additional scores.

The Razorbacks will get to look at the raw tape from Week One against North Alabama, as coaches hope to learn more about the roster they assembled over the offseason. The biggest question they'll find out quickly is how they line up against a team challenging for the Big 12 Conference Championship this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) throws the ball on the sidelines during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There hasn't been an official decision made in the Razoracks' quest to finding it's starting quarterback this fall. Both KJ Jackson and AJ Hill had similar workloads last season, and performed well for much of the spring, according to offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

If the Razorbacks do find a way to pull out the upset of a possible top-25 team in Week Two, it will likely bring back hype that Arkansas long for, while giving Silverfield credit for reestablishing an unsinkable culture to a program that's needed one for a long time.

The Razorbacks' fanbase longs for a return to national relevance and certainly have the opportunity to right the ship early on at Utah.

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