New name enters mix for Razorbacks' coaching search in latest report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since Sam Pittman was fired on Sept. 28, names from every corner of the coaching landscape have surfaced as potential replacements for Arkansas.
ABC's play-by-play man Joe Tessitore drummed up some interest for the large congregant of Arkansas fans hoping for a spiel of news for who the next coach will be.
If you've been keeping up at Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, we published a story Oct. 31 about which three candidates appeared to be pulling ahead while being vetted for the job.
Alex Golesh (South Florida), Ryan Silverfield (Memphis) and Eric Morris (North Texas) were all included by ESPN's Pete Thamel Saturday evening.
But the name creating the most movement behind the scenes and gaining national traction is Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
“The latest on the Arkansas search today is that it appears to be coming to a culmination in the near future,” Thamel said during the Razorbacks-Longhorns broadcast. “I’ve been told to expect some resolution in the upcoming days.
“Sources have told me there’s four names that have been linked to this the most. USF‘s Alex Golesh, Memphis‘ Ryan Silverfield, North Texas‘ Eric Morris, and Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Look for some resolution in the near future for the next Hog coach.”
Wommack's inclusion shouldn't be a surprise, considering he was on his way to building a solid program at South Alabama before being hired to coach Alabama's defense for Kalen DeBoer.
He may not be the flashiest of hires, but he's a former Razorback who spent a lot of time in the running back room with Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis.
Although his 2006 Arkansas team ultimately fell short of a national championship, Wommack's background on a championship-level team has bled over into a promising young coaching career.
His father, Dave, spent two different stints at Arkansas as strength and conditioning coach, key onfield assistant roles and was even the defensive coordinator from 2002-2004.
Wommack's resume and pedigree mirrors the blueprint Yurachek laid out when the school decided to move on from Pittman earlier this season.
Proven builder and winner
Wommack’s track record speaks directly to that as he's found success at every stop.
He took over a South Alabama program that had never won more than six games in a single season and took them to a 10-3 season in Year 2.
His consistency leading the Jaguars to their first bowl victory in school history and a 10-win campaign is something Arkansas values deeply given its own recent instability.
Even before that, his run as defensive coordinator at Indiana from 2019-2020 helped elevate the Hoosiers to levels not seen since the late 1980's.
His Alabama defenses have returned the Crimson Tide to a level of physicality and efficiency fans in Tuscaloosa expect with back-to-back seasons in the top 15 in scoring and pass defense.
While he does have access to some of the best recruits in the country due to the 'Bama brand, it's been impressive to reestablish a vaunted defensive attack.
Whether it’s building something new or maximizing talent at a national power, Wommack has delivered results which is precisely what the Razorbacks need in a very deep SEC.
Coach who establishes culture, not slogans
Wommack’s “Swarm” identity is more than a 4-2-5 defensive philosophy, but a framework built on detail, physicality, speed, and accountability.
His former players at South Alabama routinely talked about clarity, communication and consistency. Alabama defenders praised the transparent structure and trust he established immediately.
Arkansas needs that kind of cultural anchor that is sustainable and something players can follow, and that recruits can see. Wommack’s track record shows he’s not selling his own personal brand, but wants the program standard known from the bottom to the top.
Built for the changing landscape
Few coaches his age have adapted as naturally as Wommack. His schemes evolved ahead of trend lines. At 38-years old, his roster management at South Alabama blended high school development with transfer portal success.
At Alabama, he's used resources available to sharpen his approach inside one of the college football's most demanding environments. He's won at a solid clip with each stop and deserves to have resources at his dispossal should he be the next coach.
Rejuvenate the program and fanbase
Wommack would certainly bring youth to the job as he'd be the youngest Arkansas hire since the legendary Frank Broyles took over at age 33 in 1958 . He brings a defined identity, and swagger that helps on the recruiting trail.
“That’s where I understood how good of a recruiter [Wommack] is [at Indiana] he recruited the heck out of me,” DeBoer told On3 in April 2024. “We really drew a strong relationship before I even accepted that opportunity to go there and then working with him and just how compatible he was and how team-first oriented he was.
"But yet, you know, he was all about making sure he had a good defense on the football field. His way of bringing a staff together, bringing players together that just was a special year."
Arkansas fans have often embraced a coach who's personality is approachable but assertive and by all means does he have that. His time at South Alabama was spent getting the excitement up at a place not known for elevating coaching careers.
The Razorbacks have struggled to keep momentum going through the football program since taking a nosedive following the 2011 season. Arkansas fans are in a dire need for a rejuvenated spirit and Wommack could be be the very man to get things turned around.